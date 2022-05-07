Taliban Orders All Afghan Women To Cover Faces In Public, Taking Country Back To Pre-2001

Over two decades after 9/11 and George W. Bush's invasion of Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban - which had at the time involved officials making arguments for the need (among other rationales offered) to secure women's rights in central Asia - we've now come full circle...

"Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership orders all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public," The Associated Press reports based on the new Saturday published ruling.

Image: Reuters

This means women will literally no longer be allowed to show their faces in public. The burqa, which is now required, goes far beyond the hijab which is typical in Sunni Islam and merely covers the hair; instead, the burqa prevents any skin including on the face from being shown at all. This is often accompanied by gloves covering the hands in hardline Islamic communities.

The ruling, which is a reversion to the strict public code of pre-2001 prior to the US toppling the Taliban and installing its own national coalition (and more "democratic" secular-leaning) leaders, takes things back to the medieval style Islam of the Taliban.

The man identified as supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, confirmed a statement that was issued by the "Vice and Virtue Ministry" (which ironically enough had prior to the Taliban taking the country back last August been known as the "Ministry of Women's Affairs"), which reads as follows:

...hijab is an obligation in Islam and that any dress that covers the body can be considered as hijab given that it is not “thin and tight.”

The ruling said further according to national Tolo News:

When it comes to the type of the covering or hijab that women will need to wear, the statement says that burka is the best type of hijab/covering “as it is part of Afghan culture and it has been used for ages.” The statement, called “the descriptive and accomplishable plan on legitimate hijab,” also instructs women not to step out of home unless it is necessary, calling it one of the best ways of observing hijab.

Perhaps all that's left to do is remind the reader of the immense cost in blood and treasure (for both Americans and Afghanis, as well as allied coalition forces) of the 20+ year long so-called "Global War on Terror"...

"Since invading Afghanistan in 2001, the United States has spent $2.313 trillion on the war, which includes operations in both Afghanistan and Pakistan," a previous Brown University study found. "Note that this total does not include funds that the United States government is obligated to spend on lifetime care for American veterans of this war, nor does it include future interest payments on money borrowed to fund the war. This $2.313 trillion spent on Afghanistan is a portion of the total estimated cost of the post-9/11 wars."