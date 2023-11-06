'Terrorism Leads To Lockdowns Leads To Martial Law' - Martin Armstrong Warns Of Deep State Plan To Hold On To Power

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong began 2023 predicting “chaos” would be coming around the world.

We have a bloody war in Ukraine, a new conflict with Gaza and Israel, and a wide open U.S. border with the FBI predicting huge terror attacks coming to America.

Is this kind of destabilization a coincidence or is it a Deep State globalist plan?

Why are the demonic dark powers taking peace from the earth and forecasting big terror events coming to America? Armstrong contends, “It is very simple."

"Basically, we are looking at a sovereign default. Governments are pushed to the limit at this stage. You even had Fed Head Jay Powell come out last week and say ‘the spending is unsustainable.’ The Biden Administration is a complete corrupt absolute disaster. It’s not really Biden . . . he’s just there to sign whatever they stick in front of him.”

So, a debt default will tank the economy and make millions of Americans poor and broke overnight.

Poor and broke is how revolutions and civil unrest start, especially against the government that caused all the problems.

Armstrong contends this is why the Southern U.S. border has been wide open for the past three years.

The Deep State corrupt Biden Administration (RINO Republicans included) want terrorists to come to America and commit awful acts of violence and murder. Why? Armstrong explains,

“You have Neocons pushing for war on all possible fronts... Terrorism leads to lockdowns. As soon as you start getting this, they will have to know what everybody is doing and where they are moving. You are looking at ‘Papers, Please.’ ... Lockdowns are coming to America again, absolutely. This is to prevent civil unrest. So, they want the terrorists to blow up some stuff. This gives them the excuse to effectively enforce martial law. . . . This helps the government to hold onto power.”

Armstrong thinks interest rates and inflation are going to go up for a while.

He thinks the U.S. dollar will get stronger because capital will flow to the U.S. in times of crisis and war. Armstrong thinks Hamas has won the public relations war and is trying to isolate Israel on the world stage. This attack is much deeper than anyone imagines.

Armstrong says get tangible assets, and that includes gold and silver as core assets.

He also thinks the global economy will implode, but the USA goes down last.

Armstrong says the economy will tank in America, but it will be much worse in Blue states like New York, California and Illinois.

There is much more in the 58-minute interview.

