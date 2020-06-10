There's An Actual Playbook For Everything Happening Right Now & The US Wrote It...

Authored by Daisy Luther via The Organic Prepper blog,

While it might seem like everything that is happening is just chaotically bouncing from one shocking event to the next, that assessment couldn’t be further from the truth. There’s a playbook – a literal playbook – and we’re being manipulated toward the endgame that does not benefit the American people.

What’s the endgame?

Spoiler alert.

It’s widespread guerrilla actions and the destabilization of our country.

What’s this playbook?

The playbook I’m referring to in this article is the US Special Forces Unconventional Warfare Manual from 2010. These were methods that the United States military employed against Libya.

The intent of U.S. UW efforts is to exploit a hostile power’s political, military, economic, and psychological vulnerabilities by developing and sustaining resistance forces to accomplish U.S. strategic objectives. Historically, the military concept for the employment of UW was primarily in support of resistance movements during general-war scenarios. While this concept remains valid, the operational environment since the end of World War II has increasingly required U.S. forces to conduct UW in scenarios short of general war (limited war). Enabling a resistance movement or insurgency entails the development of an underground and guerrilla forces, as well as supporting auxiliaries for each of these elements. Resistance movements or insurgencies always have an underground element. The armed component of these groups is the guerrilla force and is only present if the resistance transitions to conflict. The combined effects of two interrelated lines of effort largely generate the end result of a UW campaign. The efforts are armed conflict and subversion. Forces conduct armed conflict, normally in the form of guerrilla warfare, against the security apparatus of the host nation (HN) or occupying military. Conflict also includes operations that attack and degrade enemy morale, organizational cohesion, and operational effectiveness and separate the enemy from the population. Over time, these attacks degrade the ability of the HN or occupying military to project military power and exert control over the population. Subversion undermines the power of the government or occupying element by portraying it as incapable of effective governance to the population. (source)

And now this guideline is very clearly being used against the United States. It started years back, but recently, we’ve watched things escalate rather dramatically.

Here’s the guideline.

Consider this a pyramid that begins at the bottom and builds to the apex. This all begins with underground activities and the fanning of legitimate flames, like Selco mentioned in his article about defunding the police.

Does that stuff look familiar? It should because we’re more than three-quarters of the way through this escalation.

The causes are not unjust.

The thing that makes this technique so effective is that the causes themselves are not unjust. They are things that would rightly anger any reasonable, compassionate human being.

Most white people don’t want to see people of other races suffer indignities and violence based on the color of their skin. (I say “most” because there are always outliers and extremists.) Most Americans in general do not want to see police brutality. They don’t want to see families split up or people imprisoned for decades for victimless crimes.

Let me be perfectly clear when I say that it is not unreasonable or wrong to be outraged and want things to change. I hate some of the things I’ve seen our government and police officers do and have written about these misdeeds for years.

But this article isn’t about whether or not our anger is justified. It is an assessment of a playbook.

All of this outrage over injustice forms the foundation of something that can be used against us. The agitation has been building up for years – far longer than President Trump has been in office – so as much as people love to hate him, he isn’t the cause of all this. But he’s certainly not making things go any more smoothly.

An early timeline

Everything I’m writing about today is about how our government in the past has encouraged a resistance in other countries, and how a resistance is being nurtured here in the United States right now.

So what does it take to cause people to be angry enough to resist?

Resistance generally begins with the desire of individuals to remove intolerable conditions imposed by an unpopular regime or occupying power. Feelings of opposition toward the governing authority and hatred of existing conditions that conflict with the individual’s values, interests, aspirations, and way of life spread from the individual to his family, close friends, and neighbors. As a result, an entire community may possess an obsessive hatred for the established authority. Initially, this hatred will manifest as sporadic, spontaneous nonviolent and violent acts of resistance by the people toward authority. As the discontent grows, natural leaders, such as former military personnel, clergymen, local office holders, and neighborhood representatives, emerge to channel this discontent into organized resistance that promotes its growth. The population must believe they have nothing to lose, or more to gain. (source)

There can be more than one resistance going on at a time, too. Currently, everything that is in the news is about the resistance that has sprung up over the death of George Floyd. A few months ago, it was about the sanctuary cities in Virginia standing up against state legislators.

Resistance organizations have been around for years: Black Lives Matter, the NRA, Antifa, the Boogaloo movement, the Black Bloc, the Gun Owners of America. I’m just listing off examples of organizations here, not passing judgment whether they’re good or bad. I’ll bet that most people who join do so because of their own deeply held beliefs. They sincerely feel they’re doing the right thing and have the best of intentions.

But then there are the other people who join – the infiltrators – and they take these kinds of organizations to dark places. Much has been written about the involvement of the Communist Party, neo-Nazis, George Soros, and white supremacists in various groups. And while some of it may be the stuff of legends and propaganda, a lot of it is very likely to be true.

This is where “useful idiots” come into play.

Those who want to see an insurgency then tag some “useful idiots” into play. This can mean people who join or get behind some of these movements or even celebrities who use their platforms to encourage others to get on board.

What are “useful idiots?” That’s a phrase used by Yuri Bezmenov, a former KGB officer and Soviet defector who spilled the beans about the subversive tactics used by the Soviet Union to get Westerners to sympathize with their cause. He made a video that was (and probably still is) used to train the intelligence communities on the Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) tactics used against Americans.

You see, the useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned, they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made the point: never bother with leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. This was my instruction: try to get into large-circulation, established conservative media; really filthy-rich movie makers; intellectuals, so-called ‘academic’ circles; cynical, egocentric people who can look into your eyes with angelic expression and tell you a lie. These are the most recruitable people: people who lack moral principles, who are either too greedy or too suffer from self-importance. They feel that they matter a lot. These are the people who KGB wanted very much to recruit. …They serve purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in United States: all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed anymore. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power—obviously they get offended—they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall, and shot. (source)

You can watch the entire video below. It’s long but a real education in subversive tactics.

Let’s talk some more about the “useful idiots.”

Alice Atalanta wrote a fine piece about this topic and while you may not agree with some of her conclusions, she is right on target about the “useful idiots” who Bezmenov describes:

Embedded in his rhetoric, one notable phrase repeats: “useful idiot.” It occurs 14 times throughout the nearly 3-hour interview. Celebrities, professors, politicians; none are spared the indignity of this dismissive moniker… …To Bezmenov, “useful idiots” are the American citizens who are unwittingly manipulated and mobilized to carry out a foreign power’s bidding—while thinking it’s their own idea. For proof that these tactics are still alive and well today, one need look no further than the cacophony of celebrity voices that have banded together to self-congratulate for the donations they are making to protesters’ bailout funds. While their giving may be, at best, a genuine effort to assist peaceful protestors, and at worst, a tastelessly virtue signaling attention-grab, either way, it fulfills the 1983 prophecy of the KGB defector. Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, Harry Styles…in them is embodied the crux of the paradoxical challenge that the American people are facing. Ruffalo thinks he’s “combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low-income individuals who cannot otherwise afford it;” Styles is giving, he says, because “BLACK LIVES MATTER.” Noble causes, all, but the problem is that these noble celebrities are playing straight into the hands of the ones who most want to see this country destabilized by failing to recognize that their unbridled support of the rioters fails to draw any distinction between the black Americans and allies attempting to conduct peaceful protests, and the radical insurgents from both the left and right ends of the spectrum who are seizing this as an opportunity to wreak havoc for their own objectives. (source)

This isn’t about calling out any particular celebrity or public figure. They probably have no idea they’re feeding people right into the hands of enemies to the nation. Again, as I wrote above about people who join movements, the intentions are most likely well-meaning and good. But the end result is destabilization and weakness.

Who’s behind it all?

Atalanta continues:

The truth is that there are foreign intelligence agencies that are seeking to divide and conquer our country from within by turning ourselves against each other and then fanning the flames. Every single day, with Russia, North Korea, Iran, China being the key players, while there are most certainly others. They are waging Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) against us in efforts that are proven and often reported, using tactics that are well-documented. None of this is theory or hearsay. It is a concrete fact, it happens every day, it is exacerbated by the internet, and we are fueling it. Our military and government are well aware of it, but the American people are having trouble getting on board and recognizing the seriousness of this threat, which is like a cancer-causing us to devour ourselves alive from within. (source)

How many of us have felt passionately one way or another about our fellow Americans recently? How many of us have left social media or lost friends on social media because of our extreme polarization? How many people now inwardly cringe over the idea of heading off to Thanksgiving dinner with relatives who are flaming (fill in the epitaph) because you either have to sit there and eat your mashed potatoes in silence or cause a family feud by sharing your real opinion.

We’re being split – no, splintered – into pieces in this country. People in the same families can’t even see eye to eye. How could an entire nation possibly pull together and fight a common enemy?

As far as “foreign intervention” goes, it’s interesting to note that George Floyd’s family has petitioned the United Nations to disarm American police forces, which is certainly a leap, considering no firearm was used in Mr. Floyd’s death.

“When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention,” Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release… …On May 28, the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, called Floyd’s death the “latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by U.S. police officers and members of the public,” and urged “serious action.” (source)

Our enemies are many.

The United States has many enemies who would enjoy watching us circling the drain – Atalanta mentioned Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China in her article. These aren’t the only countries who’d be delighted to watch us go down in flames. Venezuela, Syria, Afghanistan – there’s no love lost there, either.

Where are we now?

On the chart above, we’re clearly at the part that discusses “Overt and Covert Pressures Against Government (Strikes, Riots, and Disorder).” Rage in our country is burning hot. People are talking about defunding and dismantling police departments, they’re talking about white privilege (either that it exists or it doesn’t), and they’re destroying cities throughout the nation. This video of a quick drive through Minneapolis looks like the warzones Selco and Toby took us to during the Urban Survival course I took in Croatia, except these are still burning and they’re right here in the United States of America.

If this keeps up, our major cities will be nothing but ashes and rubble, and when the angry crowds run out of things to burn there, you can bet they’ll be headed to neighborhoods outside the cities.

Protesting in and of itself is not a bad thing. It’s what our country was built on and is our Constitutional right. But local protests are being overrun by busloads of people from out of town. This is something they’re reporting on the news and then officials are being pressured to walk back the statements. However, more than one source has directly told me this is true.

It’s absolutely a fact that many of the people being arrested at protests are from out of town – and even out of state. We have to ask ourselves two questions: why? and who is paying for it?

Really, pick one of the above and you’ll probably find their fingerprints all over it. Years from now, we’ll look back on this time and say, “Yes, before *name the country* outright attacked us, they attacked us from the inside by turning our own people against our nation.”

Reports are that the people coming in from out of town are not there to lend support. They’re present to take over and move an otherwise peaceful protest in a far more aggressive and damaging direction.

We’re also watching the “Intense Sapping of Morale (Government, Administration, Police, and Military).” When members of the American military – not the National Guard but the actual military – were deployed against protesters in Washington DC last week, it led to an outpouring of rage from people with a wide variety of views that our own soldiers were in American streets against us, the American people.

People are furious and fed up with the government, the administration, the police, and the military right now. Some of it is definitely warranted. Some of it is the direct result of propaganda and a psy-op against the American people.

What comes next?

It’s impossible to guess the specific event that would escalate us to the next rung on this ladder. But if the patterns continue to hold true with the playbook, in general, we can expect increased violence, sabotage, and even all-out guerrilla attacks.

One example of this just happened in California.

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller of the Santa Cruz County sheriff’s department was killed and two other deputies were wounded by an ambush attack allegedly carried out by an active-duty US Air Force sergeant, Staff Sgt Steven Carrillo.

Saturday’s incident began when someone spotted Carrillo in a white van with weapons and bomb-making materials. Sheriff’s deputies followed the van back to his Ben Lomond house, where authorities say he ambushed officers, firing on them and throwing explosives, killing Sgt. Gutzwiller. He bolted in a white sedan, hitting another officer. A female deputy was on the radio when that happened; you can hear her scream. Shortly after his arrest, Carrillo may have revealed a motive for the attack. During his arrest, Steven Carrillo shouted at officers, “This is what I came here to fight. I’m sick of these goddamn police.” He gets garbled, but then mentions police “use of force”. …Carrillo’s Facebook page has been taken down, but I captured his profile picture that lists him as Libertarian, and his friends have been sending me screenshots from the past month. It’s clear Carrillo was growing increasingly upset about police excessive force. June 5th, he wrote, “Who need antifa to start riots when you have the police to do it for you…” {sic} Just minutes before yesterday’s killing, he posted this from the Holocaust Museum – “the early warning signs of Fascism”. On his Facebook page on May 31, Carrillo reposted a meme that said, “I’ll never let racist white people make me forget about the dope white people I know exist. I love y’all.” The post includes fist emojis of different skin tones, and both of the “whites” in the meme were crossed out. Carrillo wrote, “The only race that matters, the human race. Justin Ehrhardt tells us, Carrillo was also having a hard time with his wife’s suicide in 2018. She was an Air Force Airman 1st Class, found dead in an off-base hotel in South Carolina. (source)

Over the last decade, we’ve watched our country devolve further and further into frivolity and depravity. Dissent has become hostile to the point of violence.

We sowed the seeds ourselves, by no longer being able to rationally discuss things with one another, by being blinded by anger. But did someone else water them? It certainly seems to be right out of the Unconventional Warfare insurgency manual.

But by whom?

Is this how the Empire ends?