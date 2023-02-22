These 84 Nations Have Never Been Visited By A Sitting US President

A total of 84 nations on Earth have never been visited by a sitting U.S. President – while far away places and tiny island nations are among them, some countries closer to home have also never hosted a U.S. President.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, Central American nation Belize, the Dominican Republic or Bolivia haven’t been on the itinerary of a U.S. head of state yet and some other places, like Suriname, only made it onto the list of the Department of State Office of the Historian because the Air Force One needed a quick refueling stop.

Africa is the continent visited least by sitting U.S. presidents, with only 16 out of 54 African nations ever to receive a presidential visit.

More uncharted territory for U.S. presidents can be found in Central Asia, where no president has ever ventured.