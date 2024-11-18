These Are The Cheapest Passports In The World

Depending on where you live, it can cost a lot more, or a lot less, to travel the world.

While passports unlock global mobility, how much countries charge for this essential identification document differs significantly across nations.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the 10 least expensive passports in the world in U.S. dollars and their validity periods.

The data comes from Compare The Market and is updated as of April 2024.

The United Arab Emirates Has The World’s Cheapest Passport

While the world’s cheapest passports are fairly regionally diverse, European nations (Hungary, Spain, Poland, and Sweden) appear the most, followed by African countries (Kenya, South Africa).

Below is the table with the cheapest passports and the amount of years each one is valid for.

The cheapest passport in the world belongs to the United Arab Emirates, which only charges $17.63 for a 5-year passport.

In terms of cost per year, India’s passport offers the best value, costing only $18.01 for a 10-year validity period.

Both of Spain’s passport options cost the same price ($32.17), but the passport for people 30 years and older has significantly better value with its 10-year validity.

Spain also offers one of the most powerful passports in the world, offering visa-free access to 194 countries. The country shares a six-way tie for the most versatile passport in the world.

To learn more about passports from around the world, check out this graphic that maps out the most powerful passports in the world.