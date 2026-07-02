These Countries Have The Highest Percentage Of Female Population

Across most of the world, men and women are present in nearly equal numbers.

Yet in a handful of countries and territories, women make up well over half the population, creating some of the world’s largest gender imbalances.

This visualization, created by Harris Saleem via Visual Capitalist, ranks the countries and territories with the highest female share of the population using the latest available World Bank data.

Longer female life expectancy is a major factor, but migration and age structure also shape these demographic patterns.

Where Women Make Up the Largest Share

Hong Kong leads the ranking, with women accounting for 54.9% of the population. Moldova, Macao, Latvia, and Armenia round out the top five, each with female population shares above 53%.

Many countries on the list are in Eastern Europe or are island territories, where aging, migration, and historical mortality patterns can all have an outsized effect on the population mix.

Although the differences may appear small, they are significant at the national level. A female share above 53% can represent hundreds of thousands, and in larger countries millions, more women than men.

Why Some Countries Skew Female

In many developed economies, the answer often comes down to longer life expectancy. Women tend to outlive men globally due to biological advantages and lower exposure to certain high-risk behaviors and occupations. As populations age, this longevity gap becomes more visible.

Healthcare improvements also play a role. While better medical care has increased life expectancy for both sexes, women generally retain a longevity advantage that becomes more pronounced in older populations.

Migration can also reshape gender balances. In some countries, working-age men leave for jobs abroad, increasing the share of women who remain. In others, male-dominated immigration has the opposite effect.

When the Pattern Reverses

Not every country skews female. Some Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, have large male immigrant workforces, pushing their populations heavily male.

Meanwhile, parts of South Asia and China have historically seen male-skewed populations, partly reflecting son preference and imbalanced sex ratios at birth. National gender ratios are ultimately shaped by a combination of health, aging, migration, and social factors.

To compare the other side of the demographic divide, check out Countries With the Highest Percentage of Male Population.