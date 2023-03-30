They Just Keep "Doubling, Tripling Down On Narratives That Are Manifestly Untrue" - Jim Kunstler Crushes The 'Lying Legacy Media'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned author and journalist James Howard Kunstler (JHK) has been complaining and pointing out that the American public is told one lie after another by the Lying Legacy Media (LLM), the government and the medical community.

This kind of lying, according to JHK, is pure treason by all parties, from the 600 million CV19 bioweapon/vax injections, to the crumbling banking system, to the war in Ukraine. Let’s start with the genocide of the CV19vax. JHK says,

“They are pretending that they didn’t cause any damage, and they are ignoring their own assembled statistics, and they don’t want to paint a realistic picture for the American public to see what the consequences were for their vaccination program... I don’t think they can suppress the reality of it that much longer. There are just too many people who know too many people who have been injured or killed by the vaccines. The basic problem is dishonesty puts you in a place of weakness, and the truth puts you in a position of strength. Eventually, if you are not being honest with yourself and the other people around you, you are going to be found out... They have to keep doubling and tripling down on narratives that are manifestly untrue, and pretty soon I think people are going to be super pissed off about how all this went down.”

With the banking crisis, JHK says the lie that everything is under control is going to be exposed too. JHK says,

“When you are compelled to liquidate like Silicon Valley Bank, they are liquidating their assets below their supposed value and they become insolvent. I would imagine there is a great deal of damage waiting to express itself out there, and we haven’t seen much action in the derivatives racket so far, and that’s going to be a big deal when that happens because of the completely reckless contracts that are made... It’s really a bad bet, and the people taking the bet can’t pay off the bet, and the whole thing is really a disaster waiting to happen.”

JHK says the so-called reset is going to happen, but not the way Klause Schwab wants it to happen.

All will go extremely local, and JHK says, “Social discourse will make it all much worse.”

The lies about Ukraine and the losing war started by NATO are summed up by JHK,

“In retrospect, we could see why Donald Trump would want to have a phone call with Zelensky over the Biden family activities in Ukraine... The whole Ukraine portfolio is just a big bag of crap. . . . Because of those activities, there is a war against the people, and that includes a war against Donald Trump. They are trying every way possible to shove him off the playing field... I think it is safe to say the U.S. government is not your friend.”

In closing, JHK says,

“This is an extremely socially and politically perverse period of history... .I grew up in the hippie period... It was quite based compared to the baseless nuttery and lunacy that this country is involved in now. The fact that there has to be any debate about drag queen story hour for children is amazing... That’s okay? Deliberately, demonstrable male imitation of a female. That’s supposed to be good for kids and not scare them? ...There is a uniform craziness across the culture, and people are being asked to swallow increasingly absurd propositions. That’s where we are now. We are being asked to swallow absurd ideas one after another.”

There is much more in the 52-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with author and journalist James Howard Kunstler.

