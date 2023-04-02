Third Night Of Israeli Airstrikes On Syria Target Homs

Via The Cradle,

Israeli warplanes launched yet another attack on Syria early on Sunday, striking a number of targets in the central Syrian city of Homs from Lebanese airspace, Syrian state-news outlet SANA reported.

The strikes resulted in the wounding of five Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and the infliction of some material damages. "At around 00:35 a.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some sites in the city of Homs and its countryside… Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot some of them down, and the aggression resulted in the injury of five army personnel and some material damages,” a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by SANA.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Syria. December 2021. Photo credit: Twitter

According to Persian media, an Iranian advisor who had been injured during Friday’s Israeli attack on Damascus died after succumbing to his injuries.

"Meqdad Mehghani was wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred," Iran’s Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

This is Israel’s sixth attack on Syria since the devastating February 6 earthquake struck the country, and the ninth Israeli attack on Syria since the beginning of the new year. This is also the third Israeli attack on Syria in just four days.

In the early hours of March 30, Syrian air defense systems were activated to counter missile attacks on Damascus. The following day, early on Friday March 31, Israel struck the Syrian capital once again, killing Iranian military advisor and officer Milad Heydari. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed a retaliation.

Israel’s airstrikes on Syria are illegal under international law, but happen very frequently under the pretext of targeting Iranian and Hezbollah targets. More often than not, however, the strikes target the SAA.

Israel bombed Syria again. This time in Homs. The UN is in hibernation. pic.twitter.com/wiwiB9bSiA — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) April 1, 2023

In a statement condemning Friday’s "barbaric" attack on Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry claimed that Israel’s constant airstrikes against Syria are carried out in coordination with extremist militants. Over the years, Israel has played a deep role in the Syrian conflict, and has provided direct support to extremist groups fighting against Syria.