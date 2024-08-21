Top Biden-Harris Official Calls For 'Queering Nuclear Weapons'

A recent Biden-Harris administration Department of Energy high level hire is attracting controversy, as well as appropriate widespread mockery, for publishing formal articles calling for the "queering of nuclear weapons". This is almost word-for-word an actual title of one of her papers.

Sneha Nair was named special assistant in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) less than a year ago, and since then several of her recent academic papers have been unearthed, focusing on "the relationship between queerness and nuclear policy" as a "substantive" issue. Bellow is one such paper co-authored by Nair, featured at the prominent publication Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists...

The article, which is one of several such examples authored by her, claims that "discrimination against queer people can undermine nuclear security and increase nuclear risk."

"Equity and inclusion for queer people is not just a box-ticking exercise in ethics and social justice; it is also essential for creating effective nuclear policy," Nair continues.

And supposedly the US homeland faces greater nuclear risk if there is "exclusion" and "unfair" treatment under the aegis of the supposed white male patriarchy. Below are some actual segments taken from this top Biden official's work, which includes interesting buzzwords like a "male-dominated" "nuclear priesthood" [emphasis ZH]:

Exclusion and unfair treatment of queer individuals and other minorities by a homogenous, cis-heteronormative community of practitioners also creates vulnerabilities in nuclear decision making. * * * Including a wider range of perspectives in nuclear decision making creates a more comprehensive definition of who or what constitutes a “threat” to nuclear security. An example of this is the threat posed by some white supremacist groups with plans to acquire nuclear weapons or material, which can go undetected when a white-majority workforce does not perceive these groups and their ideological motivation as a relevant threat to their nuclear security mission. * * * Nuclear deterrence is associated with "rationality" and "security," while disarmament and justice for nuclear weapon victims are coded as “emotion” and a lack of understanding of the “real” mechanics of security. * * * Queer theory is also about rejecting binary choices and zero-sum thinking, such as the tenet that nuclear deterrence creates security and disarmament creates vulnerability. * * * Diversity and inclusion are especially important for the policy community dealing with arsenal development and nuclear posture. Women familiar with this “nuclear priesthood” describe it as “male-dominated and unwelcoming.”

Meet Sneha Nair, who Biden appointed as special assistant at the Department of Energy.



Nair wrote that "queer theory" is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S.



And considering one more rather interesting quote, perhaps Russia's Putin or China's Xi is open to hearing about the "hidden stories" of "trauma" among those personnel overseeing America's nuclear arsenal?...

"Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," Nair wrote. "Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing."

Nair appears to have risen to her position on a DEI wave of new hires. She has recently vowed to focus her efforts on implementing 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' values at the highest levels of US national security. "By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities," she has written.

Meanwhile, Fox News has also noted her pre-administration position and funding:

Before she joined the administration, she worked for the Stimson Institute, which has received hundreds of thousands from Soros' Open Society Foundations and millions from "The Embassy of the State of Qatar" over the years, Fox News Digital's review of their funding sources revealed.

This is all coming to light quite dangerously at a moment the Ukraine war is escalating by the day, given especially that the ongoing Kursk incursion risks deeper NATO involvement, and amid the recent infusion of more Western weapons into the conflict, especially US-made F-16 fighter jets.

Additionally, just this week The NY Times revealed that President Biden last March made changes to US strategic doctrine. "In a classified document approved in March, the president ordered U.S. forces to prepare for possible coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China and North Korea," the Times wrote. Alongside, Putin and Xi, North Korea's Kim is surely not going to be 'scared' or impressed by our new DEI nuke officials.