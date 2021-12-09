Tropical Warzone: Gunmen On Jet Skis Open Fire At Cancun Beach Resort 

The Northern Hemisphere winter is just 12 days away, and some Americans have already packed their bags and headed to the sandy beaches of Cancun to escape cold weather. Vacationers this year have to be on guard amid a spate of shootings that have turned the area into a tropical warzone.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday outside the four-star Oasis Palm resort in Cancun. According to NBC News, a group of gunmen pulled up on jet skis and began shooting in the hotel zone.

Here are the jetskis used in the shooting.

Andy Guyrich and Kerry Arms, who were visiting from Minnesota, described the incident as terror on the beach:

"We just had to hit the deck. "There was a delayed reaction for about maybe five seconds, then everybody started scrambling and screaming and crying, and running," Arms said.

The shooting at the Oasis Palm is just the latest in a string of violent incidents we have documented this year from Cancun to about 2 hours south in Tulum.

Last month, cartel gunfire erupted at a high-end resort at Hyatt Ziva Riviera. A shootout between two rival cartels left two drug dealers dead.

Multiple cartels are battling over who controls the drug trade to tourists. In October, in Tulum, gunfire among two rival cartels left two female foreign tourists dead and three injured.

Mexico was left with no other choice than to deploy 1,500 National Guard members to quell the violence in resort areas.

Readers may recall, as early April, we noted ""Crisis In Paradise" - Mexican Tourist Mecca Descends Into Chaos As Cartels Wage War During Spring Break," documenting the rapid deterioration in the resort areas as cartels waged war on one another with tourists in the crossfire.

A little late but a good start, the US Department of State issued a travel warning to Americans vacationing in Cancun to "exercise extreme caution" amid the surge in violence.