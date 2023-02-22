Trudeau Libs Gaslight Canadians On Foreign Interference (Except When It Actually Happens)

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

Let’s talk foreign interference in Canadian democracy – CCP edition.

“We will not let any foreign entities that seek to do harm to Canada or Canadians, erode trust in our democratic institutions, or question the legitimacy of our democracy.” — Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety

Bombshell revelations over the weekend (although perhaps not entirely surprising) that the Chinese Communist Party actively interfered in the 2021 Federal Election in Canada to tip the scales in favour of another Trudeau minority government and the defeat of certain Conservative Party MPs who were seen as critical of the Chinese regime.

“China employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 federal election campaign as Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals – but only to another minority government – and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.”

The details emerged in leaked CSIS documents which were reported by the Globe and Mail.

Ironically, the opening quote from Bill Blair was not about China interfering in a Canadian election. Blair said that almost exactly a year ago, about the Canadian #FreedomConvoy. It was among numerous claims made by the Trudeau Liberals , the NDP to vilify the truckers – and which were endlessly repeated and amplified by the corporate press. All of which were found to be false in the ensuing inquiry into Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergency Act on Feb 14, 2022.

The #FreedomConvoy myths perpetuated included:

MYTH: The convoy was being funded by foreign entities seeking to “destabilize our democracy” and “fund terrorism”



REALITY: Upon examination it was found that nearly all funding to the convoy came from Canadian citizens (over 88%) and “a federal anti-terror agency in an internal memo said it saw no evidence millions raised by the Freedom Convoy were intended to bankroll terrorism”. That memo actually came out three weeks before the Emergency Act was invoked.

MYTH: The Emergency Act was enacted in response to pleas from the Ottawa Police force who feared an insurgency

REALITY: During the hearings it emerged that nobody in the Ottawa Police, including then-chief Peter Sloly nor his successor Steve Bell, asked Ottawa to invoke the act.

MYTH: The convoy was an insurgency that violently occupied Ottawa, setting fire to apartment buildings, desecrating the Unknown Soldier Memorial statue, and sporting swastikas and confederate flags.

REALITY: The person who desecrated the Unknown Soldier memorial was “a woman [who] was not from Western Canada and had nothing to do with the convoy” police said. The people who barricaded an apartment building door and were attempting to light a fire turned out to also be locals (*cough* Antifa? *cough*) with no connection to the convoy. That one guy with the confederate flag and the one other guy with the swastika turned out to be the only two people at the protest wearing masks (the latter seemingly accompanied by a professional photographer). They were run out of the area by the other protesters. Speculation abounds that both were agents provocateurs, and one was named by a Freedom Convoy lawyer who accused a former Toronto Star manager and Liberal Party publicist – although there is no mention of those allegations in the final report (the person named is suing the lawyer for defamation).

The list goes on. The final report on the Emergencies Act Inquiry dropped over the weekend, and was a compendium of softballs and cherry-picked testimony. While Bill Blair is taking another victory lap, saying the report finds the government was justified in invoking the act, the nuance is that it did so “reluctantly” and because of the failures in every level of government and not because the convoy itself posed a threat to our democracy.

Yet, Canadian leaders, like Jagmeet Singh, the junior partner in Canada’s ruling Liberal/Socialist coalition, pushed all of these myths and still routinely refers to the protest as a foreign funded insurrection that sought to overthrow the government and install a fascist dictatorship.

The convoy is occupying our nation's capital.



Donald Trump and members of the Alt-right have endorsed them.



Foreign money is financing them.



And, a stated goal is to overthrow our democratically elected govt.



This is a clear threat to our democracy.https://t.co/z3MxvU3Kww — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 7, 2022

Chinese Interference should be the elephant in the room…

So given all the hysteria from our federal leaders around foreign interference in our democracy, it’s rich that Canada’s own intelligence apparatus found that the ChiComms really did interfere in the 2021 election – and they put their thumb on the scale in favour Justin Trudeau.

In the hours after the report emerged, Trudeau appeared dismissive,

“This is not a new phenomenon. This is something that countries around the world have been grappling with for a long time and Canada is no exception.”

(The PM stopped short of seizing the bank accounts of Chinese nationals with ties to Beijing. )

All we need now is for the CBC to reframe the CSIS findings as a “conspiracy theory” and we can get back to the hyper-normality that defines our age.

* * *

Subscribe to the Bombthrower mailing list to get new articles as they come out. You can also follow me on me on Nostr , Gettr, or Twitter. My premium letter The Bitcoin Capitalist covers Bitcoin, the digital assset space and crypto stocks.