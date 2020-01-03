Trump Jabs Dems In 10 Word Tweet On Iran Escalation

Having tweeted a patriotic US flag last night following the actions to assassinate Soleimani...

President Trump's first direct tweet (he has retweeted numerous comments from others) since the attack is a clear jab at the Democrats over their actions (or lack of them) on Iran's death-dealers...

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

This follows leading Democrats comments speaking from both sides of their mouths unable to praise Trump's actions while admitting Soleimani was a very bad guy...

Biden - who trump is clearly taking aim at - said the following...

And Warren followed a similar line...

"Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."

We can't wait to see what Schumer and Pelosi say.