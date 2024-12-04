Tucker Carlson Returns To Russia; Warns "We Are Closer To Nuclear War Than Ever"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Tucker Carlson has returned to Moscow to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as the outgoing Biden administration pushes the US ever closer to a hot war with Russia.

“In the week since we left Russia, Moscow, where we are now in February, after interviewing Vladimir Putin, we’ve watched from the United States as the Biden administration has driven the US ever closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia, the country that possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal,” Carlson announced.

He continued, “It has accelerated ever since, and it’s reached its apogee so far in the weeks after Trump’s election. He’s now the President-elect. In that time, just a few weeks ago, the Biden Administration, American military personnel launched missiles into mainland Russia and killed at least a dozen Russian soldiers.”

“So we are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia, an undeclared war, a war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want, but that is ongoing,” Carlson urged.

“And because of that war because of the fact that the US military is killing Russians in Russia right now, we are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history, far closer than we were during the Cuban Missile crisis,” Carlson warned, adding “That would mean the elimination of Russia, the United States, and most of the rest of the world.”

“We felt there must be someone behind the scenes in Washington working to make sure that this conflict doesn’t become a nuclear Holocaust. But we found out that no, in fact, there is nobody,” he explained, noting that the State Department has cut off all communication with Russia.

Tucker also revealed that he has been trying to sit down with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy but has been prevented from doing so by the US government who have ordered Zelenskyy not to do the interview.

Watch:

Biden’s government refuses to engage in diplomatic exchanges with Russia, despite serious escalation that risks cataclysmic war, and Tucker Carlson is having to try to fill the void.

Disgraceful.

Meanwhile, Democratic strategist James Carville claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Carlson has had the most influence with regards to Trump’s cabinet nominations.

Carville claimed “One person is driving this, I promise you. And it’s Tucker Carlson. Tucker’s an old friend of mine.”

Carville added that Tucker “has more influence in this current administration, way more than Vernon Jordan had in the Clinton administration or any of the kind of wise men that were around,” adding that “Tucker is very, very, very powerful.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.