Tulsi Gabbard Blasts "Warmongers" Taking US Toward "Destruction Of The World" Over Ukraine

Former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is once again calling out the US hawks' rush to escalate toward military confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. The Iraq War veteran and reserve officer who also became well-known for exposing the dirty war on Syria said in a Thursday video message posted to Twitter that confrontation between "two nuclear armed powers" can only end in "the destruction of the world and life as we know it."

She deplored during the clip taken from a recent news appearance that the unhinged and dangerous jingoism is coming primarily from "warmongers" currently in office, who are now "influencing the decisions that are being made by this White House.”

As warmongers in the White House escalate tensions with Russia, let’s be real about what we’re dealing with - open conflict between two nuclear armed powers. The only place this conflict can end is the destruction of the world and life as we know it. This is what's at stake. pic.twitter.com/jVM8YiI1Ee — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 20, 2022

During the segment Gabbard identified that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are central parts of the problem. She argued that they are well-known supporters of "regime change wars":

"Unfortunately, in this White House, we have warmongers and people like Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken, who had a very strong hand in being the architects of regime change wars in Iraq, in Libya, in Syria and they're the ones who are influencing the decisions being made by this White House," she said.

Interestingly, Biden himself has appeared less hawkish than his own top staff. For example, both Jen Psaki and Blinken this week have claimed Russia is poised to invade Ukraine "at any point".

And yet during his solo press conference Q&A on Wednesday, Biden made it abundantly clear that he thinks Putin hasn't made up his mind yet. Biden also came under severe criticism from within his own party when he suggested disunity within NATO over how to respond:

“It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do,” Biden said. "But if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine."

Gabbard, meanwhile, has consistently been a thorn in establishment Democrats' side. She's engaged in political battles with hawks in her own party, which inevitably resulted in smears that she too is somehow "compromised" by Russia or a "Putin asset" etc.. (the same thing they said about Trump).

She's been consistent in calling out both sides of the aisle on regime change wars and military adventurism abroad...

The most powerful AQ enclave in the world today is in Idlib, Syria. Yet Pompeo & corporate media call these terrorists “rebels” & want to protect them. Question to Trump & all Dem Candidates: Do you want to protect AQ or defeat them? Voters have a right to know. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/88GjWJTA5d — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 2, 2020

Gabbard also years ago, in 2017, came under fire for going to Damascus to meet with Syria's Bashar al-Assad. She explained she wanted to understand what was really happening in the country first hand, and condemned the US covert war to overthrow the Syrian state, which involved the CIA and Pentagon funding and weaponizing jihadists, including al-Qaeda.