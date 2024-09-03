Turkish Protesters Swarm Izmir Port Until US Warship Leaves Following Assault On Americans

Major Lebanese news outlet Almayadeen is reporting that Turkish citizens in Izmir plan to keep protesting against the American military until the US Navy warship USS Wasp departs Izmir's port.

The USS Wasp is in regional waters to as part of efforts to "deter potential threats to Israel" amid the Gaza war, and as the potential for escalation with Hezbollah and Iran looms. "Protesters have issued a firm warning to the Izmir Governorship, stating they will remain at the port until the ship departs," Almayadeen writes. "They also condemned the United States for its role in causing suffering and violence in Iraq, Syria, and the broader West Asia region."

USS Wasp parked at Izmir Port, via X

Anti-Israel sentiment in Turkey has exploded since the Gaza war kicked off ten months ago. Outrage is being directed at Washington for being Tel Aviv's biggest military backer and supporter.

Even American military personnel have been directly targeted, despite Turkey being a NATO ally and playing host to US bases, as was seen with Monday's dramatic events where on the streets of the southern city of Izmir US Navy and Marine service members were brutally assaulted, though they managed to escape to safety when local police intervened.

The US troops had been on weekend liberty after the USS Wasp amphibious ship docked there, and the incident included a Turkish mob from a hardline nationalist political party throwing a bag over the head of one soldier, which several angry men briefly detained while shouting "Yankee go home!" - as we detailed previously. The protesters' complaints hearken all the way back to the US invasion of Iraq - they've charged Washington with being an imperial power which frequently attacks the people of the Middle East. The US military is also currently supporting the Syrian Kurds, which are hated by Turkey.

Mass protests have taken place in Izmir, Turkiye, demanding the expulsion of an American warship that docked in the city's port.



"American soldiers, whose hands are stained with the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians, cannot defile our country. Every time you… pic.twitter.com/M9bWfOZz9K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 3, 2024

It appears that the group of US personnel in civilian clothes had been in the same vicinity as the anti-American protests, and that's when the assault started:

On Monday night, Turkish political groups assembled at the entrance of Izmir Port to voice their objections to the arrival of the USS Wasp, a US naval ship sent to support Israel. Protesters, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners with messages like “Our country’s ports cannot be supply and logistics points for murderers” and “We do not want the US ship that brings war and death to Palestine in Izmir,” chanted slogans such as “Down with Israel,” “Down with NATO,” and “Down with USA.” They demanded the immediate departure of the American warship from Izmir Port while commemorating Palestinians who have died in the US-backed war on Gaza.

#USSWasp, the US warship tasked with protecting #Israel, anchored in #Izmir Port. We raise our voice against the anchoring of the warship of the US army, which brings war and destruction to #Palestine and the Middle East, in our country! #YankeeGoHome! pic.twitter.com/TXXC9ouNjU — TKP International (@tkpinter) September 2, 2024

The USS Wasp carries an estimated 1,500 soldiers, and likely all liberty visits to town have now been restricted. The US Sixth Fleet later confirmed that two US Marines were attacked in the incident.

Additionally five other US soldiers sprinted to the scene in an effort to intervene, despite the large irate mob. The Americans were taken to a local hospital and evaluated but were not injured in the incident.

The moment of the assault...

American soldiers were attacked by a mob of Turkish terrorists in Turkey.



The soldiers were on duty on the USS Wasp.



This is the “ally” you were praising, @JeffFlake @USEmbassyTurkey?



Stop kissing Turkey’s behind and accept the reality, Turkey doesn’t like you.



Sanction… pic.twitter.com/OQtPym4Lhq — Diliman Abdulkader (@D_abdulkader) September 2, 2024

Turkish activists and political groups are camped out at the port of Izmir, saying they will stay until the USS Wasp departs. They are trying to force its early exit...

İzmir Limanı’nda onur nöbetindeyiz. #USSWasp bu limandan gidecek!



📢 Tüm yurtseverlere çağrımızdır. Gelin birlikte ABD’yi ülkemizden kovalım #YankeeGoHome pic.twitter.com/ayW4O8fOWb — TKP (@tkpninsesi) September 3, 2024

Turkiye Youth Union (TGB), which is the youth branch of the nationalist opposition Vatan Party, declared that the soldiers were attacked because they have "blood" on their hands.

"US soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country. Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve," TGB said in the aftermath.