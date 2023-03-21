Ugandan President Blasts Western Countries For Promoting LGBT In Africa

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has blasted western countries for promoting LGBT issues in Africa, accusing them of “wasting the time of humanity.”

The president of the East African country made the remarks during a parliamentary address before lawmakers prepared to vote on a bill related to the same matter.

The bill would impose harsher penalties for those found to be promoting LGBT activist causes in a country where homosexuality is already illegal.

Uganda has been threatened with sanctions if it continues to refuse to implement western-style protections for LGBT, but Museveni has rejected attempts to influence his country, framing it as a form of cultural hegemony.

“Europeans and other groups marry cousins and near relatives. Here, marrying in one’s clan is taboo. Should we impose sanctions on them for marrying relatives? This is not our job,” he stated. “Western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by trying to impose their practices on other people,” he added.

Under President Barack Obama, the US cut off aid to Uganda in 2014 and cancelled a military exercise there in response to a law that attempted to impose a term of lifetime imprisonment for “aggravated homosexuality,” which includes sex with a minor or while HIV-positive.

The aid cut meant that a $2.4 million Ugandan community policing program project had to be abandoned following a police raid on a US-funded health program at Makerere University.

During the same parliamentary speech, Museveni called gay people “deviants” and said that homosexuality was not normal.

“Why? Is it by nature or nurture. We need to answer these questions. We need a medical opinion on that. We shall discuss it thoroughly,” he added.

Despite homosexuality being technically illegal in Uganda, there hasn’t been a conviction for consensual same-sex relations since the country gained independence from Britain in 1962.

