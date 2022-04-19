UK Holds 'Complex' Talks Over Banning Russian Tennis Ace From Wimbledon

Western lunacy is on full display (again) as Russian athletes could reportedly be banned from playing at Wimbledon this summer.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) chief executive Scott Lloyd confirmed to Daily Express that talks are underway between his British tennis governing body and Prime Minister Boris Johnson over whether it's appropriate to ban Russian tennis pro Daniil Medvedev and others from playing at Wimbledon.

"It is an enormously complex situation ... I think we are all aligned in finding the actions that we see in our papers and TV screens absolutely abhorrent. "We are in very close dialogue with the All England Club, the Government, with the tours. "We are very conscious of public sentiment in this area. We are trying to navigate what that needs to look like in the summer events in Britain this year," Lloyd told reporters in Prague.

Medvedev, along with other Russian and Belarusian tennis players, competed as a 'neutral athlete' at the BNP Paribas Open in March.

However, UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston, at the time, said that wasn't enough.

Over the last two months, tennis has fallen short of banning Russian and Belarusian athletes, though that could change if UK tennis clubs and the government decide on the ban for Wimbledon (the tournament doesn't begin until June 27).

But while Russian tennis stars can continue to compete (for now), organizers of the Boston Marathon banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in Monday's race. Interestingly, the organizers never banned Muslims from Kyrgyzstan after two brothers bombed the race in 2013, killing three people and injuring 280 others... and forgive us our ignorance but we don't remember Saudis being banned from world sports after 9/11?

Odd, right?

Russophobia has become a social phenomenon where Western elites feel compelled to cancel every aspect of Russian culture. Keeping a bunch of Russian tennis pros and runners out of sporting events will have absolutely no impact on Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Maybe sanctioning Russia's economy and sending military aid to Ukraine could impede Moscow's war ambitions, but banning athletes from sporting events is absurd.

Western elites have taught everyone else not to discriminate by race, color, or creed. So much for that... It seems the West has a racism problem against Russia.