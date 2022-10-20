UK Military Warns Ex-Pilots To Stop Training Chinese Air Force To Battle The West

The United Kingdom has issued a threat alert warning to its former military pilots not to let China lure them into lucrative contracts to train their armed forces - citing concerns over national security and combat techniques, the Washington Post reports.

The BBC has reported that up to 30 Royal Air Force pilots may have gone to China to train the People's Liberation Army - earning upwards of £237,911 ($270,000).

"It is a lucrative package that is being offered to people," said one Western official, who added that "money is a strong motivator."

The retired British pilots are being used to help understand the way in which Western planes and pilots operate, information which could be vital in the event of any conflict, such as over Taiwan. "They are a very attractive body of people to then pass on that knowledge," a Western official said. "It's taking Western pilots of great experience to help develop Chinese military air force tactics and capabilities." -BBC

"It certainly doesn't match my understanding of service of our nation - even in retirement - to then go and work with a foreign power, especially one that challenges the UK interest so keenly," British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News in an interview Tuesday, adding "China is a competitor that is threatening the U.K. interest in many places around the world.

"There’s been a concern within the MOD for a number of years," referring to the Ministry of Defense.

While training PLA pilots doesn't currently violate UK law, the phenomenon has prompted UK authorities to consider criminalizing the act of taking up contracts to train members of certain foreign militaries.

Meanwhile, it may not be limited to UK veterans -- an official implied that veteran pilots of the UK's allies have also been targeted, with a South African test flying academy serving as China's middleman in its recruiting efforts. Meanwhile, an Australian Air Force veteran told CNBC he was offered nearly $1 million per year.

"We have approached the people that are involved and been clear with them that it’s our expectation they would not continue to be part of that organization, and we are going to put into law, that once people have been given that warning, it will become an offense to then go forward and continue with that training," Heappey added.

He underscored that Beijing was an “important” partner for Britain but said China had made “no secret in their attempt to gain access to our secrets, and their recruitment of our pilots in order to understand the capabilities of our air force is clearly a concern to us.” -WaPo

Serious questions for the RAF👇



We should not be surprised by China’s audacity in luring UK pilots to learn about our tactics.



But we should be surprised there’s nothing akin to the ‘Official Secrets Act’ preventing this - And the absence of patriotism of those involved. pic.twitter.com/uyGKlRv8jC — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) October 18, 2022

According to conservative lawmaker Tobias Elwood, "RAF vets who help train the Chinese should LOSE British citizenship."

According to Britain's Ministry of Defense, the Chinese recruitment program is a "contemporary" security challenge, and that "all serving and former personnel are already subject to the Official Secrets Act, and we are reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements across Defense."

The act applies to offenses related to espionage, sabotage and the unlawful disclosure of official information by certain government employees, the Post writes.

"We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel," the MOD continued.