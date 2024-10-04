Ukraine Assassinates Ukrainian 'Collaborator' Who Oversaw Security At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A high ranking official who oversaw security operations at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed Friday morning in a car bombing conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence GRU.

Both sides confirmed the killing of Andriy Korotky, a Ukrainian, described as "head of physical security" at the nuclear site. But Kiev dubbed him a "collaborator" and "traitor" for working for Russia. There has been a series of such assassinations of pro-Russian Ukrainians throughout the war.

File image via Hurriyet Daily

A GRU statement further said Korotky was targeted as a "war criminal" who "voluntarily cooperated with the Russian invaders" who "participated in the repression" of the plant's largely Ukrainian technical staff. "The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reminds people that every war criminal will be fairly punished," it said on Telegram.

Russia since near the start of the Feb. 2022 took control of the large plant, and there's been a series of security incidents, including drones flown at the complex, putting all of Europe on edge given the potential for nuclear disaster and fallout.

Russia’s Investigative Committee described improvised explosive device was placed under his car while it was parked at home. It detonated shortly after he started the car and began driving.

Russia blasted the "terrorist attack committed by the Kiev regime" and that the crime "must be punished". A statement confirmed that "The victim died of his injuries in hospital."

Car bombing aftermath, via Reuters

The GRU released a low quality video of the car bombing. It frequently publicizes such assassinations when they occur as a warning to other 'collaborators'.

There are many Russian-installed Ukrainian officials heading up local civic councils in Ukraine's Donbas who have always been pro-Moscow, which highlights the civil war nature of the conflict which ran even long prior to the Feb.2022 invasion.

Ukraine military intelligence published and circulated security footage of the bombing...

These officials would sometimes come under attack from pro-Kiev militias going back to 2014 as part of the self-declared autonomous republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Curiously, Western media headlines have dubbed the slain Andriy Korotky as a "Russian" - despite him clearly being Ukrainian who worked for the Russians in the context of the war.