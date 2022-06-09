Ukraine To Ban 'War And Peace' From Being Taught In Schools

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Leo Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace’ and other classic historical novels that portray the Russian military in anything other than a negative light will be banned from being taught in Ukrainian schools, it has been announced.

“All these will be completely excluded from foreign literature,” first deputy Minister of Education Andrey Vitrenko said in an interview with the TV channel Ukraine 24.

“So, for example, ‘War and Peace,’ this will not be studied in Ukraine anymore,” he added.

Vitrenko said that his ministry was working on compiling a list of books that will be banned in line with an announcement last month by Kiev’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy that works of literature “promoting Russian propaganda” would be removed from Ukrainian libraries and replaced by Ukrainian books.

Quite how banning a book that is revered the world over and was first published in 1869 will stop Putin’s war machine is anyone’s guess.

We have previously documented the increasing intolerance and censorship of all things Russian, even if they have absolutely nothing to do with Vladimir Putin or the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament has banned Russian players from competing this year even if they denounce the actions of their own country.

There have also been calls for Russian athletes to be subjected to ideological purity tests before they are allowed to compete in international tournaments.

In perhaps the most ludicrous example of Russophobia, Siberian cats were banned from competing in international cat competitions.

Meanwhile, former German chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken out about Russian culture being censored and banned in the west.

“It must be made very clear: I do not think that Russian culture should be banned now,” said Merkel.

