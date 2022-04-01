Ukraine Demands Removal Of Slovenian Flag Because It Looks A Bit Russian

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Ukrainian authorities demanded the removal of a Slovenian flag from an embassy in Kiev, despite Slovenia supporting Ukraine, because it looked a bit similar to the Russian flag.

No, this isn’t the Babylon Bee.

Russophobia has spread to colors. Anything that looks a bit Russian is now prone to cancellation.

“When we arrived in Kiev, it was quite windy, and when we proudly raised the Slovenian and European flags back, they fluttered in the wind,” Slovenian Chargé d’Affaires Bostjan Lesjak said in an interview with TV Slovenia.

However, a couple of days later after the wind died down and the flag slumped on the pole, it looked a bit too Russian for the liking of members of the Ukrainian National Guard.

They asked if the embassy could “temporarily remove the Slovenian flag because it is too similar to the Russian one,” and it was duly removed.

The flag was cancelled despite Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa having expressed support for Ukraine on numerous occasions and calling for the country to be allowed to join the EU.

The removal of the flag occurred after Ukrainian officials demanded the global “criminalization” of use of the letter Z in the context of supporting Russia.

Yes, Z is also cancelled.

Both Zurich Insurance Group and Samsung have distanced themselves from ‘Z’ in brand names and advertising.

As we previously highlighted, Siberian cats were banned from competing in international cat competitions, while a tree was also robbed of its ‘tree of the year’ victory because it was Russian.

One wonders how Ukrainian authorities are going to see off the Russian war machine if they are too precious to tolerate the existence of cats, trees, letters of the alphabet and flags of other countries.

