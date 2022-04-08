Ukraine Foreign Minister Demands More "Weapons, Weapons, Weapons" In NATO Meeting

"Weapons, weapons, weapons" is what Ukraine's government is still demanding of NATO countries, even after the Biden-approved $800 million package last month.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued the plea after meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, stating on Twitter that the "three most important things" for Ukrainians are "weapons, weapons, weapons."

"Met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba wrote. "Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail," he added.

Already the Pentagon has agreed to send more Javelin anti-armor systems, also as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles are being supplied, which Moscow sees as a huge provocation, with the war entering its sixth week.

During a press conference in Brussels, Kuleba said his agenda in meeting with NATO leaders remains "simple"...

"We know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices," Kuleba said. "The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved."

Previously, CNN had documented that Kiev is increasingly pushing Washington for more advanced battlefield weapons, especially to take out Russia's superior tanks and aircraft:

The Defense Department plans to accelerate production of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles so it can refill its own depleted stocks as it continues to send the vital systems to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion, according to defense officials. Ukraine wants 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles delivered from the US daily, according to a recent military assistance wish list. CNN viewed the document that details the items Ukraine believes it needs from the US.

CNN wrote further in an end of last month report: "By March 7, less than two weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US and other NATO members had sent about 17,000 anti-tank missiles and 2,000 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. Since then, that number has certainly increased but an update has not been made public."

Moscow has warned that it will hold outside powers responsible for instances where Russian troops come under attack by foreign-supplied weaponry - something which has clearly already happened many times.