EU Officials Denounce Zelensky's 'Politically Motivated' Firing Of Ukraine's Energy Chief

The board of Ukraine’s national power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has removed the company’s CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in the wake of the current national state of emergency which has seen whole regions face frequent power outages and rolling blackouts. This was also prompted at the personal request of President Zelensky.

Ukrainian media has indicated that the move to ouster Kudrytskyi began in the wake of the massive Aug.26 drone and missile attack from Russia, the largest of the war, which primarily targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The resultant mass electricity supply disruptions across the country raised questions over preparedness, specifically concerning incomplete protective structures around Ukrenergo power facilities. This lack of preparedness reportedly ensured the worst possible outcome in terms of the blackouts afflicting Ukrainians. But Kudrytskyi and his defenders say this is a witch-hunt long in the plotting.

Now former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

"The energy crisis was subsequently addressed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff, where President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Kudrytskyi to submit his resignation," Ukraine regional media reports.

"Kudrytskyi is accused of improperly implementing previous decisions of the headquarters of the supreme commander-in-chief and poor protection of Ukrenergo facilities," a source further said.

He's also as of last month facing a criminal probe by the High Anti-Corruption Court. However, critics say this is politically motivated and has nothing to do with his performance as head of Ukrenergo. Bloomberg reports the following developments Tuesday:

Two members of the supervisory board of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo resigned in protest against a decision to dismiss Chief Executive Officer Volodymyr Kudrytskyi this week, which they called "politically motivated" and groundless. Daniel Dobbeni and Peder Andreasen said in a statement on Tuesday that they had experienced political pressure since their appointment to the supervisory board, which has six members, in 2021. They said the decision to dismiss the CEO without proof of mismanagement was made in violation of corporate governance principles and may impact Ukraine’s future cooperation with European continental power grid association Entso-E.

Separately a letter composed of Western organizations operating in Ukraine, including European Union representatives, warned Ukrenergo that "Such an event could jeopardize our collective ability to support Ukrenergo and other priority measures of Ukraine's vital energy security."

⚠ Confirmed: Metrics show internet connectivity levels have fallen in multiple regions of #Ukraine including Kyiv after a series of deadly Russian missile and drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure followed by emergency power shutdowns 📉 pic.twitter.com/PdSmrmRjVK — NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 26, 2024

Among others, the letter was signed by EU's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova. The ousted Kudrytsky and his supporters have countered against the board that adequate protective measures were indeed put in place.

Kudrytsky confirmed Tuesday in a Facebook post, "On 2 September, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo decided to terminate my mandate as the Chairman of the Management Board." This whole saga has once again raised questions of the legitimacy of pledged anti-corruption measures at state-owned enterprises.

Meanwhile, FT main regional correspondent comments with the following...