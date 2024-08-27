Ukrainian Commanders Blame Poorly Trained Soldiers for Donbas Losses: 'Panic & Chaos'

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

As Kiev attempts to bask in triumph over its territorial gains inside of Russia, its forces are losing territory along the Eastern front lines in Ukraine. Ukrainian military commanders say the reason for the losses is poorly trained soldiers; many are even afraid to fire their weapons.

Speaking with the Associated Press, a battalion commander in Ukraine’s 47th Brigade said, "Some people don’t want to shoot. They see the enemy in the firing position in trenches but don’t open fire. … That is why our men are dying. When they don’t use the weapon, they are ineffective."

A Ukrainian Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 80th Airmobile Brigade clear a trench during a live-fire training exercise. Image: US Army

After pushing Kiev to forego a diplomatic settlement with Moscow in April 2022, Western leaders pledged that they would arm, equip, and train Ukrainian soldiers to fight off the Russian invaders.

However, two and a half years into the conflict, it has turned into a war of attrition, and Kiev’s backers are struggling to sustain Ukraine’s military amid massive losses.

While Kiev has not made an official statement regarding its casualties, they are estimated to be well into the hundreds of thousands. Support for the war has also been dipped in Ukraine, leading Kiev to draft more Ukrainians, including increasingly younger citizens, into the military.

Many of the recruits and conscripts receive training in NATO countries, but their commanders say they are not performing routine operations.

"From the command point, I would like to issue orders to small (infantry) groups, but I am not sure if they are capable of executing these orders because they lack coordination and communication," the officer told the AP. "Sometimes, I want to shoot myself."

One soldier said the lack of experience is leading to territorial losses. "The main problem is the survival instinct of newcomers. Before, people could stand until the last moment to hold the position. Now, even when there is light shelling of firing positions, they are retreating," said one soldier.

NEW: Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces recently regained lost positions in Kursk Oblast amid reports of continued Ukrainian attacks in the area on Aug. 25.



Russian forces recently advanced near and within Toretsk and southwest of Donetsk City.



More key takeaways⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fuxFhGrIo7 — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) August 26, 2024

"This fear creates panic and chaos," said the battalion commander in the 47th Brigade. "This is also the reason we have lost."