Ukrainian Politicians Dominate List Of Elites Exposed In 'Pandora Papers'

A giant data dump is once more detailing the offshore tax activities of the worlds' rich elites. Keeping with the alliterations, the release was dubbed the Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which had also coordinated the release of previous prominent leaks the Paradise Papers and the Panama Papers.

The list of those implicated this time around includes Colombian singer Shakira, Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias and former German top model Claudia Schiffer.

As Statista's Katharian Buchholz details below, a total of 336 former or current politicians are also tied to offshore money via the release.

The most common countries of origin for them were the Ukraine and Russia, but also many places in Latin America and Africa. The UK was the only other European nation in the top 10 of countries with the most politicians named in the release. Among them are former prime minister Tony Blair and more will be named in the upcoming days.

﻿﻿A constantly updated list on Wikipedia currently shows around a dozen current heads of state which appear in the leak, among them King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid, as well as the presidents of Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Kenya, Ecuador, Gabon, Chile, the Ukraine and the Republic of the Congo.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Cote d`Ivoire, Lebanon and the emir of Qatar can also be found among those tied to offshore money havens.