UN General Assembly Passes Resolution Demanding Israel Pull Out Of Palestinian Areas Within 12 Months

Despite intense US lobbying efforts in the other direction, the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to demand an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, approving a resolution demanding a total withdrawal within 12 months.

It passed with a final tally of 124 member states in favor, 14 against, and with 43 nations abstaining. The "no" votes include a handful of tiny island-nations which typically vote on the side of the United States. They are: United States, Hungary, Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Fiji, Malawi, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

Palestinian representative Ryad Mansour applauds the result of a vote, via AFP

The resolution calls for all UN member states to "implement sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against natural and legal persons engaged in the maintenance of Israel's unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in relation to settler violence."

It further asks nations to "take steps towards ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel… where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The resolution further calls on Israel to completely end its military operations, in line with the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice.

On Tuesday Sky News Australia noted of the behind-the-scenes efforts of the US: "Joe Biden’s government is urging Australia to say no to a draft UN resolution by the Palestinian Authority (PA)." The US ambassador called on allies "to either reject or abstain from the vote." Many US allies abstained.

The final resolution is essentially a call for nations to adopt principles of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.

Israel blasted Wednesday's outcome at the UNGA, with its UN ambassador Danny Danon calling it a "shameful decision that backs the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism." It also said it plans to retaliate against Palestine at the UN:

The resolution was sponsored by the “State of Palestine” and 29 other countries, mostly Muslim nations. The UAE was the only Arab country that has recognized Israel to decline adding its name to the sponsors (though it voted in favor of the resolution).

Below is the UN vote breakdown:

However, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, hailed the vote a turning point "in our struggle for freedom and justice."