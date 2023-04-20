UN, Globalists Seek To Decriminalise Sex With Minors

Authored by Steve Wastson via Summit News,

In tandem with another globalist organisation, two UN bodies have published a report that outlines an agenda to decriminalise all ‘consensual’ sexual activity, even between adults and minors.

While it is couched in ‘human rights’ and ‘trans rights’, the report outlines a strategy that would effectively make Pedophilia legal.

Fox News reports that “international legal experts” working for the Geneva-based International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), along with UNAIDS and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), made the suggestions in a recent report titled “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reproduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty.”

The report calls for offenses pertaining to “sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty” to be decriminalized.

The document does not offer a suggested age of sexual consent, but states that “Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”

The report further suggests that lawyers, judges, and law enforcement should take into account “the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.”

“Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees,” it further states.

The report was published on International Women's Day:

In an accompanying press release, Ian Seiderman, Law and Policy Director at ICJ noted that “Criminal law is among the harshest of tools at the disposal of the State to exert control over individuals … as such, it ought to be a measure of last resort however, globally, there has been a growing trend towards overcriminalization,” adding “We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights, but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves.”

Having sex with minors is “overcriminalized” is it?

They lumped it in there with everything else, including abortion, which the report argues “must be taken entirely out of the purview of the criminal law,” along with making punishments less harsh for pregnant women who consume drugs or alcohol when they know they are expecting a child.

A spokesperson for the bodies who produced the report told Fox News that “The process of elaboration… included expert jurists, academics, legal practitioners, human rights defenders and various civil society organizations working in diverse legal traditions,” and that the report was “developed over a five-year consultative process.”

So ‘Trust the experts,’ right?

Believe it or not, there is a growing academic driven movement to ‘destigmatize’ pedophilia:

