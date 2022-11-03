UN Security Council Votes Down Probe Into Biolabs In Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has voted down a Russian proposal to establish a commission to investigate claims of a joint US-Ukraine "military biological" program.

Going back to at least March, Moscow has alleged Ukrainian biolabs have been studying and stockpiling deadly pathogens like anthrax and cholera at US-sponsored labs, saying further this is a violation of the 1972 international convention on biological weapons.

Stepnogorsk biological weapons complex in Kazakhstan. Image: US via Department of Defense.

At Wednesday's security council vote, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States and its ally the Ukrainian government have been "through Russia's allegations in Geneva, point by point, and debunked every single one."

US, Britain, and France voted against Russia's proposal - but crucially China backed it, while ten rotating council members abstained, among the 15-nation body.

"The United States does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States," Thomas-Greenfield countered.

Instead of military biolabs, Washington has presented the following narrative on its program in Ukraine: