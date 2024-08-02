Unburdened By Vocabulary: Kamala Harris Dishes Fresh Word Salad During Prisoner Swap

Ever since Democrats coup'd Joe Biden into stepping aside, they've done their best to shield frontrunner Kamala Harris from opening her mouth (a difficult ask), lest she remind everyone that she's actually an idiot whose vocabulary relies on a very limited random word generator.

Point in case - Harris was caught on camera in the wild - where she gave an unscripted answer while she and President Joe Biden greeted three American citizens and one permanent resident who arrived home after a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday.

"This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy," said Harris, using so many words to say so little.

Thursday's exchange of 24 prisoners was the largest such swap since the Cold War, and included Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan and 14 other individuals who were being held in Russia, in exchange for 8 held by the west - including a Russian assassin and two hackers being held in the US, Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland.

The plane carrying the formerly detained Americans landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at around 8PM local time.

The plane carrying the Americans from their Russian imprisonment landed late Thursday, after taking off from Ankara, Turkey around 8:00 pm local time

Whelan, a 54-year-old ex Marine, was sentenced to 16 years in 2020 after being detained two years earlier on suspicion of spying. Both were freed Thursday as part of the East-West prisoner swap - the largest since the Cold War. After being freed from their Russian cells, the former prisoners took a four-hour flight from Moscow to Ankara. They then boarded a plane for a 10-hour trek back to the US. She was seen running into the arms of her family Thursday, after embracing both Kamal Harris and Joe Biden upon exiting the plane. But it was Whelan who disembarked first, followed by Gershkovich, and then Kurmasheva. All three were seen giving Harris and Biden handshakes before blissfully running into the arms of their respective families. ... The prisoners were seen speaking with the president and vice president on the landing strip as onlookers cheered, in a display that, instead of occurring in private, was aired for the world to see. -Daily Mail

On Friday, former President Trump said that the swap marked a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said he would have cut a better deal if he was in the White House.

"Well, as usual, it was a win for Putin…But we got somebody back. So, I'm never going to be challenging that. It wouldn't have happened with us," Trump told Fox Business. "We wouldn't have had to let some of the great killers of the world go."