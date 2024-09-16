US Accuses Russia Of Helping Iran Achieve A Nuke

Britain and the United States have been talking up a new 'axis of evil' - and they tend to identify it as consisting of 'pariah' states Russian, Iran and North Korea. All of them are under far-reaching US-led sanctions, but in the process these countries have increasingly cooperated to the extent they've been more and more isolated on a global stage.

Last week's major Washington accusation that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia gave way to new weekend allegations that Moscow is in return aiding in the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Bloomberg reported over the weekend just after UK Prime Minister Ken Starmer's visit to Washington, "The US and UK are increasingly concerned that Russia is sharing with Iran secret information and technology that could bring it closer to being able to build nuclear weapons, in exchange for Tehran providing Moscow with ballistic missiles for its war in Ukraine."

"The Kremlin has increased its cooperation with Iran over its ambitions to obtain atomic weapons in recent months, according to Western officials familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss assessments that haven’t been made public," the report said.

There's a widespread perception that Tehran is pushing to achieve nuclear weapons status in response to its ongoing showdown with Israel, and in connection to Gaza events.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also lately highlighted potential Russia-Iran nuclear cooperation, saying days ago: "For its part, Russia is sharing technology that Iran seeks – this is a two-way street – including on nuclear issues as well as some space information."

He has accused both countries of sowing "even greater insecurity" around the world. And G7 countries warned last week that Iran's enriched uranium and nuclear program "continued to grow significantly, without any credible civilian justification."

Russia, which is among the world's two countries possessing the most nuclear warheads (alongside the United States), has the technical knowhow and components to potentially help Iran bring a bomb to completion.

Iran has meanwhile claimed it has demonstrated "restraint" and is taking a 'moderate' path...

But still, the rhetoric of Western officials and reports are filled with speculation and "what ifs" - but their biggest claims lack for evidence. At this point Iran is also denying that it has sent Russia ballistic missiles, despite Washington's insistence that it has.