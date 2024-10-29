US Ambassador To Lebanon Promotes 'Internal Uprising' To Assist Israel: Report

Via The Cradle

A high-ranking Lebanese security source revealed to Al-Akhbar newspaper that the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, is continuing her agenda to prepare Lebanon for a "post-Hezbollah era" by mobilizing "internal" forces against the resistance movement while it fights the Israeli Army.

In discussions with Lebanese politicians, Johnson reportedly said, "Israel cannot achieve everything through war; it's time for you to do your part and launch an internal uprising under the banner of 'Enough.'"

Still frame via YouTube/US Embassy Beirut

The ambassador added, "The Lebanese people must show their desire to rise up and get rid of Hezbollah and return to the context that emerged after the assassination of Rafik Hariri, especially since the regional, international, and field circumstances are in your favor."

According to the source, the ambassador asked the politicians, "Why do you seem afraid? Hezbollah has been defeated, its leadership is destroyed, and we are with you, and the entire free world stands by your side."

Johnson encouraged her Lebanese allies to advocate for the election of Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun as President of Lebanon, saying, "He (Aoun) will appoint a strong commander for the Lebanese Army, and we will support the Army in restraining all Hezbollah supporters. You will have backing from Arab states and the West. But the time to act is now."

According to the high-level Lebanese security source, Ambassador Johnson's allies are conducting incitement operations to stoke internal sectarian tensions in areas where displaced persons, mostly Shia from Beirut's southern suburbs and the south of Lebanon, are now staying after fleeing their homes due to Israeli bombing.

Lebanon's society is multi-confessional and multi-national, making the country susceptible to division by outside forces. Lebanon is comprised of Christians (Catholic and Orthodox), Muslims (Sunni and Shia), Druze, and Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

Civil war engulfed Lebanon's multifaceted society between 1975 to 1990. An estimated 150,000 people were killed.

The source speaking with Al-Akhbar added that "mobilization operations" are being carried out in some neighborhoods and areas controlled by the Lebanese Forces, a right-wing Christian political party, under the pretext of "protecting our areas from the chaos of the displaced and so that they do not turn into occupiers."

In an effort to weaken Hezbollah, Johnson has also begun calling on politicians, civil organizations, and media professionals with whom she has influence to drive a wedge between Lebanon's Shia community and Hezbollah.

⚡️From the location of the strike in Haret Saida pic.twitter.com/SLBP3ixcsE — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 29, 2024

The source said that Johnson has clearly stated her wish to take advantage of the current Israeli war to completely eliminate Hezbollah, not only militarily but politically as well.

"We do not only want to limit Hezbollah's influence, but we will strike its support lines, and we are working non-stop to bring down the regime in Iran as well," Johnson reportedly said.