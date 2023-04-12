US Bombs Targets In Eastern Syria After Rocket Attack Against Occupation Base

Via The Cradle,

The US launched a number of airstrikes on Syria’s eastern city of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday, targeting the areas of Hatla and Khasham, reports said.

The airstrikes came in response to a rocket attack the day before on the US occupation base in Deir Ezzor’s Conoco gas field.

Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division in Syria in 2020. Image: US Army

"An ineffective rocket attack targeted coalition forces, at Mission Support Site Conoco, northeast Syria, today at 10:51 AM Eastern Standard Time (approximately 5:51 PM local time in Syria). One rocket struck the vicinity of the coalition outpost, and an additional rocket was found at the attack’s point of origin," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property," CENTCOM added.

However, sources told Al-Mayadeen news that the attack was "carried out with several rockets" and that "no information is available on the size of the losses inside" the base.

Around the same time as the attack, US forces shot down a drone believed to be Iranian, which fell in Al-Tabiyah village in Deir Ezzor’s eastern countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

This comes as part of a recent surge in attacks against US bases in Syria, which are attributed to groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On March 23, a drone strike targeted the US occupation base in northeastern Hasakah’s Kharab al-Jir military airport, killing a US contractor and injuring several other US servicemen. That evening, US warplanes struck Deir Ezzor, targeting the Syrian military and Iranian advisors.

On March 24, the US strikes were responded to with yet another attack, targeting Washington’s base in the Al-Omar oilfield. Later that night, the Al-Omar base and another base were heavily targeted simultaneously in a daring and unexpected operation that resulted in further casualties among US troops.

These attacks have been on the rise and are increasing in frequency and intensity as a result of the continued illegal presence of US troops in the country – which consistently loot the country’s natural resources under the pretext of deterring ISIS.

Later CENTCOM confirmed it responded with attacks of its own:

Coalition Forces responded to a rocket attack in Dier ez-Zor, Syria at approximately 5:51 p.m., April 10, 2023.

"These attacks are reckless and needlessly endanger the people of northeast Syria,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, CJTFOIR Commander. 👇https://t.co/t5EGY08Wlk — Operation Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) April 11, 2023

According to a report released by Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar on 25 March, the attacks represent a coordinated Russian-Iranian decision to pressure Washington into withdrawing its military presence from the country.

As a result, Washington is bracing itself for further strikes against its forces in Syria. SOHR reported on 10 April that US troops in northeastern Hasakah have been reinforcing their bases with military and logistical supplies. At the end of last month, a US military official vowed 'harsh' attacks against the IRGC in Syria.