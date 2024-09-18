U.S. Coast Guard Encounters Russian Naval Vessels Near Alaska

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed an encounter with four Russian Navy vessels 57 miles from Point Hope, Alaska, on Sunday. The incident occurred during a routine patrol by the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton in the Chukchi Sea, according to a statement on Sept.16.

The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) encountered and shadowed four Russian Navy vessels 57 miles northwest of Point Hope, Alaska, on Sept. 15, 2024. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

The crew of the Stratton detected the Russian ships, which included a Severodvinsk-class submarine, a Dolgorukiy-class submarine, a Steregushchiy-class frigate, and a Seliva-class tug, as they transited southeast along the Russian side of the maritime boundary line (MBL).

Upon crossing the MBL into the U.S. exclusive economic zone, the vessels ventured approximately 30 miles into U.S. waters. The Russian vessels were assessed to be avoiding sea ice on the Russian side of the MBL and operated according to international rules and customs, the Coast Guard’s statement said.

“We are actively patrolling our maritime border in the Bering Sea, Bering Strait, and Chukchi Sea, with our largest and most capable cutters and aircraft, to protect U.S. sovereign interests, U.S. fish stocks, and to promote international maritime norms,” said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard District 17. “Coast Guard Cutter Stratton ensured there were no disruptions to U.S. interests.”

The Stratton’s patrol is part of Operation Frontier Sentinel, a Coast Guard mission designed to maintain a U.S. presence in the region and respond when foreign competitors operate near U.S. waters. These efforts strengthen international maritime norms and safeguard U.S. interests in the Arctic, according to the Coast Guard.

The encounter follows a July 24 incident in which the U.S. military intercepted joint Russian and Chinese air patrols near Alaska’s air defense identification zone.

In that instance, Russian TU-95 bombers and Chinese H-6 aircraft were tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Military analysts say that these maneuvers serve as a challenge to U.S. dominance in the region, which is home to key missile defense systems and valuable natural resources.

Su Tzu-Yun, a military analyst and director of Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, told The Epoch Times that the proximity of these exercises to Alaska—a critical region for U.S. missile defense—signals a deliberate act of intimidation by China and Russia.

“The joint deployment of bombers not only serves as a stark reminder of China and Russia’s potential reach but also raises concerns about their intentions,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently released its 2024 Arctic Strategy, which emphasizes the key role of the Arctic in national defense and aims to enhance U.S. capabilities to counter rising challenges from both Russia and China.

Jon Sun and Sean Tseng contributed to this report.