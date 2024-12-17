US Conducts New Strikes In Syria & Yemen, Still With No Congressional Authorization

Congress has not authorized war, and yet the United States on Monday bombed two countries: Yemen and Syria. US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier confirmed an airstrike on a military facility of the Houthis in northern Yemen.

A Houthi defense ministry building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa was reportedly among those targets which came under attack by US warplanes. "On Dec. 16 Yemen time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a, Yemen," CENTCOM said in a fresh statement.

Via Reuters

Separately, CENTCOM said Monday that American forces bombed ISIS camps in Syria, killing at least 12 Islamic State fighters.

The Pentagon said further that the strikes "were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS, preventing the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek opportunities to reconstitute in central Syria."

So now it appears the Pentagon is in a renewed fight against both the 'Iran axis' in Yemen and hardline Sunni terrorists in the heart of Syria.

Interestingly the Syria strikes were in areas previously understood as the Russian military's area of responsibility, as well as the now defunct Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.

The US designated terror organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in its prior iteration was as an al-Qaeda offshoot, was once an open ally of ISIS, and is now in control of Damascus and major Syrian cities.

Turkey and Israel have also been involved in bombing Syria, but Israel has focused its literally hundreds of strikes on degrading and destroying leftover Syrian Army missiles, planes, equipment, and bunkers.

At this moment, the Pentagon also has at least 900 troops occupying the northeast Syrian oil and gas fields, but the Syrian Kurds it supports have increasingly been clashing with Turkish-aligned forces, and directly with the Turkish army, which is still mustering forces along the northern Syrian border.

Nobody should be surprised since Biden said back in January that the airstrikes weren't "working" but would continue anywaypic.twitter.com/2e5LUcBW1U https://t.co/DRMd4bcCvU — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) December 17, 2024

AntiWar.com's Dave DeCamp approached Biden administration officials to ask about the pesky question of Congressional authorization to bomb foreign militants in no less than two conflict theatres.

The response was as follows: "Biden and Harris told me the US wasn't at war but today they bombed Syria and Yemen," DeCamp wrote on X.