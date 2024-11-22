US Declares Opposition Leader Who Lives In Spain As Venezuela's President-Elect

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on X that Edmundo González won the Venezuela presidential election several months ago. It is unclear if Washington’s position will make a difference as González lives outside Venezuela.

On Tuesday, Blinken posted, "The Venezuelan people spoke resoundingly on July 28 and made [González] the president-elect. Democracy demands respect for the will of the voters." González is currently living in Spain.

In August, about a week after the election, Blinken made a similar statement, saying that González won the election by an "insurmountable margin."

The Secretary based that conclusion on a report by the Carter Center. Blinken claimed the institution is "independent." That claim is false as the Carter Center is funded by multiple US government agencies, including the State Department.

At that time, it was not clear if Blinken’s statement represented administration policy as NSC Spokesman John Kirby said the White House would withhold judgment until "the electoral authorities publish the full, detailed tabulation of votes." Additionally, a State Department spokesman said Washington was not ready to declare a winner of the Venezuelan election.

The US has attempted to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and his predecessor Hugo Chávez, several times. However, Caracas foiled Washington’s coup attempts.

During the first Donald Trump administration, Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams led a similar effort to overthrow Maduro by recognizing Juan Guaido as president. That scheme also failed.

The second Trump administration may make a similar attempt at regime change in Caracas as Marco Rubio, the nominee to be Secretary of State, is a long-time supporter of overthrowing Marduo.

Following the July election, Rubio called for the military to overthrow the sitting president. "The military must stand up and defend the people against the regime," he posted on X.

CNN reports, "Gonzalez, who fled to Spain in September fearing for his safety, has previously said he intends to return to Venezuela in the coming weeks for the presidential inauguration set for January 10."