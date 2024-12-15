US In 'Direct Contact' With Designated Terror Group HTS, Blinken Admits

The US has made "direct contact" with the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under Abu Mohammad al-Jolani which now holds Damascus and most major Syrian cities in the wake of Assad's fall.

"We’ve been in contact with HTS and with other parties," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following talks with Arab diplomats in Aqaba, Jordan.

This is the first official acknowledgement that the Biden administration is interacting with HTS, which has long been an officially US-designated terror organization, as it originated as Syrian al-Qaeda. Jolani also was once the personal envoy of ISIS terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

NBC News has underscored, "The U.S. designates HTS a terrorist organization, making it legally impossible to work with the group, but contact underscores ongoing efforts to change that designation as the U.S. and its allies look to support Syria's transition from Assad rule."

A statement from Blinken's meetings in Aqaba and signed by representatives of the US, EU, Turkey and several Arab countries called for a "a more hopeful, secure and peaceful future". It urged the protection of women and all ethnic and religious minorities, and for the preventing of "the reemergence of all terrorist groups."

Also, Jordan's foreign minister stressed that regional powers don't want to see post-Assad Syria "descend into chaos". Given that it remains formally listed as a terror group, HTS was not represented in the Jordan meeting.

The EU has also listed HTS as a terror group. Jolani still has a $10 million bounty on his head. Ironically he has been seen openly at well-known areas of Damascus, and the US could target him if it wanted to - but is clearly not.



"As we see Syria move in that direction and, in a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned process, take these steps, we in turn will look at various sanctions and other measures that we’ve taken and respond in kind," Blinken said from Aqaba.

Blinken affirmed the US position on Syria has been "communicated" to the new HTS leaders. Ironically, this comes after years of the US refusing to engage diplomatically with Bashar al-Assad, who was a secular ruler.

The US had shuttered its embassy and severed relations going all the way back to 2012. Since then there have been minimal back-channel efforts to communicate with Assad officials.

Is Jolani’s beard becoming shorter every week or is it me pic.twitter.com/KbdI4apbVC — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 14, 2024

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Biden White House, with a mere weeks to go until Trump enters office, could actually remove HTS' terror designation. This despite its long documented links to both Al Qaeda and Islamic State in the not too distant past.

Washington has since 2011 pursued regime change against Assad, and though Syria emerged victorious by the early 2020s, the Army and country appeared demoralized after years of US-imposed strangling sanctions, and with US troops occupying the country's oil and gas fields in the northeast.