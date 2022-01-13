US Embassy In Baghdad Under Attack, Defense System Activated: Reports
Forces at the US embassy in Baghdad are attempting to intercept what could be rockets or suicide drones with radar-controlled rapid-fire guns, according to the BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard.
Multiple videos surfaced on Twitter around 1200 ET, one by Kohnavard of Counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (CRAM) weapons activated and firing large bursts into the night sky to combat incoming rockets and or suicide drones in the air before they hit the embassy.
"US embassy's anti-rocket system CRAM in Baghdad activated a few seconds ago. I heard explosions," Kohnavard tweeted.
Breaking—
He captured another burst of CRAM firing.
When two journalists decide to have a joint birthday dinner in Baghdad (my friend's early one birthday & my late one)—
Here is an additional view of the CRAM at work.
🔴#BREAKING—
Aurora Intel believes CRAMs were activated due to rocket attacks.
The launch reportedly took place from Falastin Street, #Baghdad, in total, initial reports suggest a total of three rockets were launched, two intercepted by CRAM per media reviewal and reports. Status of the third, if confirmed, unknown.
Insane footage shows one of the rockets exploding in the streets of Baghdad.
Can't confirm but /—
*This story is still developing...