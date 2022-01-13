print-icon

US Embassy In Baghdad Under Attack, Defense System Activated: Reports

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022 - 12:37 PM

Forces at the US embassy in Baghdad are attempting to intercept what could be rockets or suicide drones with radar-controlled rapid-fire guns, according to the BBC's Nafiseh Kohnavard.

Multiple videos surfaced on Twitter around 1200 ET, one by Kohnavard of Counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (CRAM) weapons activated and firing large bursts into the night sky to combat incoming rockets and or suicide drones in the air before they hit the embassy. 

"US embassy's anti-rocket system CRAM in Baghdad activated a few seconds ago. I heard explosions," Kohnavard tweeted.

He captured another burst of CRAM firing.

Here is an additional view of the CRAM at work. 

Aurora Intel believes CRAMs were activated due to rocket attacks. 

Insane footage shows one of the rockets exploding in the streets of Baghdad. 

*This story is still developing... 

