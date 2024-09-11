US, Europe Hit Iran's Aviation Sector With Fresh Sanctions Over Missile Transfers To Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that the Biden administration is readying new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran over its transferring short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

He said the sanctions come in the wake of Iran defying repeat warnings from Washington concerning the missile transfer. Blinken described that dozens of Russian military personnel have been training inside Iran, learning to operate the Fath-360 missile, with a range of 75 miles.

"We've warned Iran privately that taking this step would constitute a dramatic escalation," Blinken told a press briefing in London. "Russia has now received shipments of these ballistic missiles and will likely use them within weeks in Ukraine against Ukrainians."

"Iran's new president and foreign minister have repeatedly said that they want to restore engagement with Europe. They want to receive sanctions relief. Destabilizing actions like these will achieve exactly the opposite," he added, referencing the country's recently installed President Masoud Pezeshkian.

America's closest European allies of Germany, France and Britain have also indicated they will immediately follow the US in imposing fresh sanctions on Tehran.

But one wonders, what is there left to sanction in Iran? The West has an answer, which certainly doesn't bode well for civilian aviation in the region...

"We will be taking immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran," the countries said in a joint statement, adding that they would also "work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air." "In addition, we will pursue the designations of significant entities and individuals involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and the transfer of ballistic missiles and other weapons to Russia," the statement continued.

So it seems Washington and its allies are openly boasting about ratcheting the pressure even more on Iran's already heavily sanctioned aviation sector.

This becomes more and more dangerous for basic air travel, impacting chiefly civilians, as it hinders Iran's ability to obtain basic replacement parts and updates for aging commercial planes. The fact that the late President Hassan Rouhani's military transport helicopter crashed in the north of the country last May, killing all on board, also demonstrates this.

As for Blinken, he also announced from London that he and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy are about to embark on a brief joint trip to Kiev this week. "We are the closest of allies, so I'm delighted that we will travel together, demonstrating our commitment to Ukraine," Lammy said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry has announced that if Russia uses these Iran-made missile in Ukraine, Kiev will consider severing all diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic.

It will be interesting to see what they announce, as such trips typically unveil some new escalatory policy. Will they together greenlight to use of long-range Western weapons on Russian territory?