US Image Deteriorates In Parts Of Asia

Large groups of people in Asian countries believe that the U.S. democracy used to be a good example for others to follow, but isn't anymore.

Some also believe that it has never been a good example.

Put together, Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that this means that a majority in six out of nine Asian countries surveyed by Pew Research Center don't consider the U.S. a beacon of democracy (anymore).

The exception are three countries from South Asia - India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - an interesting result given how the largest of them has recently attempted the balancing act of positioning itself as an ally of both the U.S. and Eastern powers like China and Russia.

However, many people in the region refused the question, meaning that there is also not a majority considering the U.S. democracy a good example for the world.

In traditional U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, the most people have changed their mind about U.S. democracy and the countries ended up ranking quite high in the overall ranking of both negative answer options combined.

They came in behind Singapore and Malaysia, however, where unfavorable opinions of U.S. democracy were most widespread.

Former U.S. colony the Philippines also picked negative answers mostly, while in Thailand, opinion about democracy in the United States was somewhat better.