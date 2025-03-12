US Lands On Soros-Funded 'Human Rights' Watchlist... Alongside North Korea & China

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

The United States—a country historically touted as a beacon of freedom—has been added to a watchlist of countries allegedly violating civil rights. CIVICUS, a leftist and Soros-founded organization, stands behind the list.

“Due to the Trump administration’s assault on democratic norms and global cooperation, CIVICUS has added the United States of America (USA) to its Watchlist of countries with faltering civic freedoms,” CIVICUS claimed in a press release on Monday.

CIVICUS is a nonprofit that received more than $3.5 million in donations from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations from 2016 to 2021, according to a Headline USA review of a grants database.

Given these ties, it was unsurprising that the non-profit would cite a series of innocuous actions taken by the Trump administration to place the U.S. closer to dictatorial regimes like North Korea, China and Russia.

These actions include:

Issuing executive orders, as allowed by Article II of the Constitution.

Overhauling federal agencies within the executive branch, which Trump heads. Among these agencies is USAID, an unruly agency that attempted to defy directives from the duly elected president

Appointing individuals to cabinet positions in accordance with the Constitution and established practice.

According to Mandeep Tiwana, CIVICUS’s interim co-secretary general, these actions are somehow reminiscent of McCarthyism.

“This is an unparalleled attack on the rule of law in the United States, not seen since the days of McCarthyism in the twentieth century,” Tiwana claimed. “Restrictive executive orders, unjustifiable institutional cutbacks, and intimidation tactics through threatening pronouncements by senior officials in the administration are creating an atmosphere to chill democratic dissent, a cherished American ideal,” he added.

CIVICUS omitted any reference to actions taken by the Biden administration that have deteriorated the republic by any conservative standards. Tiwana continued, “The Trump administration seems hellbent on dismantling the system of checks and balances which are the pillars of a democratic society.”

The 2025 watchlist also targets countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Italy, Pakistan and Serbia. CIVICUS, founded in 1993, claims to be a “global alliance of civil society organisations and activists working to strengthen citizen action and civil society throughout the world.”