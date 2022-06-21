US Navy Releases Bizarre Training Video Urging Recruits To Create Pronoun "Safe Space"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The US Navy has released a training video which looks like a children’s TV show encouraging sailors to announce their pronouns in order to create a “safe space” and avoid “misgendering” people.

No, this isn’t the Babylon Bee.

“Hi! My name is Jony, and I use he/him pronouns,” states one of the presenters in the training video, which is intended to highlight “the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone’s pronouns,” according to the Navy.

“The nearly four-minute Navy video emphasizes how members can create “a safe space” for their colleagues by using “inclusive language” that signals they are “allies” who “accept everybody,” reports the Washington Free Beacon.

WATCH: The Navy is training its members to create a "safe space" by using proper gender pronouns.



Here's their new instructional video, which is modeled after a children's show:



Via @Kredo0 https://t.co/9lsBXKFMTa pic.twitter.com/t7DbiVCO2J — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 20, 2022

“Service members must take these steps to ensure they do not “misgender someone.” The Navy also warns staff against pressuring an individual to disclose his or her gender pronouns, saying that colleagues may still be in “the process of discovery” and not yet ready to provide this information.”

I’m sure Russian spetsnaz troops and Chinese PLA soldiers are quaking in their boots.

“At the same time that they’re training soldiers and sailors to use “proper” pronouns to “signal of acceptance and respect” of LGBTBBQ people, they’re simultaneously training their mostly-white recruits and servicemembers that white people are inherently evil,” writes Chris Menahan.

“Gender” is a “spectrum” but “whiteness” is pure evil.”

As we highlighted earlier this month, the official US Marines account tweeted an image of LGBT flag colored bullets to celebrate pride month, prompting much ridicule.

During pride month last year, duty members of the Navy in San Diego were forced to take part in a mandatory ‘diversity hike’ during which they flew LGBT flags while American flags were nowhere to be seen.

