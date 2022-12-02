US Poised To 'Dramatically Expand' Training Of Ukrainian Forces

As if the Pentagon and US intelligence hadn't already escalated its presence enough inside Ukraine, given there are already literally a small contingent of "boots on the ground" - as we detailed last month, CNN is now reporting that the Biden administration is considering "dramatically" increasing its training of Ukrainian forces.

The proposal would involve US advisers training "much larger groups of Ukrainian soldiers in more sophisticated battlefield tactics" at American installations in Germany, and perhaps other locations in Europe, according to the new report.

CNN begins by reporting that "The Biden administration is considering a dramatic expansion in the training the US military provides to Ukrainian forces, including instructing as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at a US base in Germany, according to multiple US officials."

US advisers training Ukrainians in 2015, via NPR.

"If adopted, the proposal would mark a significant increase not just in the number of Ukrainians the US trains but also in the type of training they receive," the report continues, also noting that this far "only a few thousand" Ukrainian soldiers have been trained on specific US-provided weapons systems.

According to further details in CNN:

Under the new program, the US would begin training much larger groups of Ukrainian soldiers in more sophisticated battlefield tactics, including how to coordinate infantry maneuvers with artillery support – "much more intense and comprehensive" training than Ukraine has been receiving in Poland or the UK, according to one source briefed on the proposal.

This is a significant statement given the ongoing British program at multiple UK bases is large in size. However what's being mulled by the Pentagon would see some 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the United States every six months. Multiple US officials have meanwhile projected they expect the war could take years before there's a final ceasefire and resolution.

The UK's own infantry training program for Ukraine forces has a stated goal of training at least 10,000 Ukrainian troops.

The Kremlin for its part has warned repeatedly of such deepening Western involvement which clearly is now going far beyond just weapons shipments. Russia this week walked away from New START nuclear arms reduction treaty negotiations with the US while citing its growing involvement in backing Kiev as a major reason for halting resumption of talks.

Earlier in the conflict, Russia's military vowed to attack any inbound foreign weapons shipments or training grounds inside Ukraine...

Two months ago, I wrote a thread about U.S. forces training Ukrainians at the de facto NATO base in Yavoriv.



Today, that base was leveled by Russian missiles. https://t.co/Vv8nxBsugt pic.twitter.com/rQUsaTWyN2 — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) March 13, 2022

Prior to Russia's February invasion, the Pentagon as well as US intelligence had been deeply involved in advisory training for Ukraine forces. US advisors however withdrew (in an official capacity at least) just prior to the Feb.24 assault.