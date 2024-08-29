US Ramps Up Military Support For Kenyan Operations In Haiti

Via The Libertarian Institute

The White House is upping its support for the Kenyan operations in Haiti by sending an additional two dozen armored vehicles. The US is backing Nairobi’s armed force in Port-au-Prince.

On Friday, US Southern Command issued a statement on boosting military aid for the Kenyan forces in Haiti. "As part of the US government’s ongoing support to Haitian-led security efforts in the country, 24 additional MRAPS will be delivered and transferred to Kenyan personnel deployed to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission."

UN peacekeeping forces. Illustrative via Shutterstock

It continues, "The MSS will add the vehicles to its existing fleet of 10 US-provided MRAPS."

Earlier this year, Nairobi sent hundreds of armed troops to the Caribbean nation on what it dubs a "policing" operation. The US orchestrated the deployment of Kenyan soldiers to Haiti.

Washington believed the troops could aid Haitian police in restoring power in Port-au-Prince to a government set up by the White House. Following the assassination of President Jovenal Moise in 2021, Haiti dissented into chaos under US-backed governments.

The White House got authorization to finance, train, and arm a Kenyan-led military force to take control of Haiti from paramilitary groups and gangs. Responsible Statecraft previously detailed when the troops touched down in May:

Washington pledged its financial and logistical support for the mission in a defense agreement with Kenya signed in September 2023. It was then that Kenya committed to deploying 1,000 troops to Port-au-Prince. The mission is also expected to include about 1,500 soldiers and police officers from other countries, bringing the total size of the prospective intervention force to 2,500.

However, the troops are said to be in a policing role and are not operating as UN Peacekeepers. Peacekeepers have a dark legacy in Haiti including causing a cholera outbreak and rampant sexual abuse.

Recent footage from this summer showing the chaotic streets of Port-au-Prince...

another camera angle of yesterday dramatic skirmish during interim Haitian prime minister visit to an abandoned hospital in Port-au-Prince pic.twitter.com/qkDDPqb6Mb — alex (@africaken1) July 31, 2024

Prime Minister Garry Conille said Wednesday the Kenyan forces will begin operations in one of Port au Prince’s roughest neighborhoods. "It’s not going to be quick," he added, "we must be patient."