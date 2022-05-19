US Says Iran Deal "Far From Certain" After EU Scrambled To Save Nuclear Talks

The Iran nuclear talks in Vienna have largely dropped from the news given they've been stalled for months, after delegations returned to their capitals. Iran said there was nothing more to do and that a finalized restored JCPOA deal was within reach, only that it was up to Washington - which it accused of stalling.

The Biden administration has meanwhile stopped just short of declaring the negotiation dead altogether, while also lately issuing vague statements that it hadn't shut the door. The European Union has meanwhile scrambled to save the process while emphasizing it's back on.

Via Reuters

EU officials have held extensive meetings in Tehran: "Enrique Mora, the senior EU official coordinating the nuclear talks, traveled to Iran in an effort to overcome a seven-week stalemate in talks between the U.S., Iran and Western powers. Senior Western officials told Politico that the discussions, which spanned Wednesday and Thursday, created new progress, but that an agreement remained far from certain."

The latest out of the State Department is that the US remains committed to seeing a deal come through. Spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday still stressed that a deal is "far from certain."

"We and our partners are ready. We have been for some time. We believe it is now up to Iran to demonstrate its seriousness," Price stated, in what was the first official admin comment since the EU meetings with Iranian officials to salvage the deal.

But currently the Washington and Tehran sides still see the ball in the other's court, suggesting a stalemate is still on.

"At this point a deal remains far from certain. Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all side's interests. We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It's now up to Iran," a US admin official told Reuters.

One key incentive for the Biden administration is a return to Iranian oil supplies on the global market. Currently the US is even seeking to bring Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro 'in from the cold' at a moment the EU is mulling a Russian oil embargo, which the White House is encouraging.