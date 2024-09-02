US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro's Plane, Flies It To Florida

In a surprise and unusual escalation of Washington's actions against Venezuela, the Unites States has seized President Nicolas Maduro's airplane on allegations its acquisition was a violation of US sanctions.

The plane is a Dassault Falcon 900, estimated to have cost around $13 million, and was seized at an airport in the Dominican Republic. It had been in the country for several months for unknown reasons, where the US Department of Homeland Security began monitoring it.

ABC/Getty Images

Anonymous US officials have confirmed to several media outlets that they flew the aircraft, which serves as the equivalent of Venezuela's Air Force One, to Florida on Monday.

Maduro had frequently used to make state visits around the world. For the past multiple years he has enjoyed closer ties with Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, Damascus, and other nations deemed 'pariah' states by Washington.

A Biden administration official said to CNN that is is largely about sending a strong 'message' to Maduro and other countries who engage in flouting US-led sanctions.

"This sends a message all the way up to the top," the unnamed official said. "Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions."

Below is a statement from the Department of Justice, which along with Commerce was involved in the operation to take the plane:

"This morning, the Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "The Department will continue to pursue those who violate our sanctions and export controls to prevent them from using American resources to undermine the national security of the United States."

Separately, a US National Security Council spokesperson framed the whole episode as punishment from allegedly stealing the national election in July...

"Over the past month, as demonstrated by a wide variety of independent sources, Maduro and his representatives' have tampered with the results of the July 28 presidential election, falsely claimed victory, and carried out wide-spread repression to maintain power by force," the spokesperson said.

Mixed reactions, some called it theft and a "rogue" action, but others like Erik Prince celebrated the move...

The increasingly rogue US government has stolen the plane of Venezuelan president Maduro in the Dominican Republic, and flew it to Florida pic.twitter.com/YHtlnXVBJr — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) September 2, 2024

Caracas will no doubt see this as brazen theft and a huge shot across the bow by Washington, which Maduro has accused of sponsoring several coup attempts in his country.