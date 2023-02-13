US Tells Any Remaining Americans To Get Out Of Russia Or Face Possible Conscription

Apparently sensing that Russia is about to escalate the war in Ukraine in some dramatic fashion, potentially to involve a new national mobilization effort ahead of a coming Spring offensive, the US Embassy in Moscow has issued an urgent new appeal for any and all Americans still in Russia to depart immediately.

The fresh advisory alert released Sunday warns of "unpredictable consequences" for any US citizen remaining, including being singled out for detention by authorities, as well as possible forced mobilization or conscription.

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism," the alert reads.

Moscow file image via Nations Online

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the embassy urged, also at a moment Ukrainian officials have warned of greater Russian military build-up along the border and impending escalation.

"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, subject them to mobilization, prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," the statement added.