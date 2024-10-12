US Troops To Operate THAAD Anti-Ballistic Missile System In Israel: Army Radio

The Israeli government is now saying that the United States is preparing to deploy THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems in Israel, a major development which will possibly put troops in the directly in harm's way amid the tense showdown with Iran.

Times of Israel writes that "according to reports by Channel 12 news and Army Radio that describe the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran’s recent missile attack." Importantly, "Channel 12 news says the advanced missile defense system will be operated by American troops on Israeli soil," TOI continues. However, there have been some initial contradictory reports.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. U.S. Missile Defense Agency)

The THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system capable of shooting down short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. There has been no formal US vote or Congressional authorization for this, but it marks yet another escalation in the Biden White House's ongoing multi-billion dollar military aid program for Israel - a high risk one at that.

Any potential new exchange of ballistic missiles with the Islamic Republic is likely to involve direct attempts to target anti-air batteries positioned in Israel.

Other Israeli media reports say the same:

The U.S. is set to deploy THAAD air defense batteries in Israel, according to a report on the Ynet website on Saturday. The move, set to reinforce the Jewish state's defenses against Iranian ballistic missiles, and is another sign that Washington believes Israeli action in Iran likely to be very forceful and trigger a response.

Even though US special forces and commanders have previously been in Tel Aviv and probably near Gaza in an "advisory" role, if the THAAD is indeed deployed in Israel utilizing US Army operators, this without doubt constitutes American boots on the ground.

Axios' Barak Ravid observes the following based on the latest reports:

Deployment of US missile defense systems in Israel with operators ("boots on the ground") would be a departure from Netanyuahu's principle that "Israel defends itself by itself". It will demonstrate the strength of the alliance, but also the depth of the dependence on the US.

As for whether the decision has been 'finalized' - there appears to be contradictory reports as of Saturday afternoon.

Propaganda or fact? Iranian state media has claimed that Iran took out anti-air systems in Israel during the Oct.1 strike...

Here is the moment when Iran successfully targeted a transportable Raytheon X-band radar belonging to the THAAD Air Defense System in occupied Palestine, followed by strikes with ballistic missiles on several areas within occupied territories. pic.twitter.com/MZVXbBPYnw — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) October 12, 2024

A separate Times of Israel story and headlines reads: "The US has yet to make a final decision on whether to deploy the THAAD anti-missile defense system in Israel, according to reporters for the Walla news site and Kan public broadcaster, who cite American officials."

So clearly the US has been mulling it, but whether the administration has pulled the trigger on the plan is likely to become more clear in the coming days. We are likely witnessing a premature leak from the Israeli side, sending US officials scrambling to manage the narrative. Israel is still vowing to hit Iran hard in retaliation for the Oct.1st attack on Israel, which involved some 200 Iranian ballistic missiles fired, and resulted in damage to Israeli airbases.