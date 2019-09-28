US Troops, Tanks Headed To Lithuania For "Extended Mission" Meant To "Deter Russia"

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

Lithuania’s Defense Ministry has announced a new deployment of US troops to their country.

The deployment will include a number of US soldiers, tanks, and fighting vehicles, and will be an “extended mission.”

The deployment is being presented by Lithuanian officials as proof of a “larger, long-term US military involvement in Lithuania,” while others say it is meant to deter Russian aggression.

The deployment is part of the US Army’s Atlantic Resolve campaign, which has been ongoing since 2014, and has focused on sending more and more US military assets to Baltic states and other nations near the Russian frontier.

The new US troops will be stationed in Pabrade, a town along the border with Belarus. They say over 500 troops, 30 Abrams tanks, 25 Bradleys, and 70 other vehicles will be involved.