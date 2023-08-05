USA No Longer Favorites To Win Womens' World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is well underway. The group stage having come to a dramatic close on Thursday as two-time champions Germany suffered a shock early exit from the competition. Their exit now leaves a gap to be filled when it comes to the teams most favored to win the tournament.

At the top of the pile is currently England.

After a slow but winning start, the Lionesses won their group as one of only three teams in the tournament to have picked up maximum points - alongside Japan and Sweden.

As this chart based on average betting odds shows though, the bookmakers remain not totally convinced by these two teams' chances to go all the way.

Behind England as joint second favorites are the United States and Spain.

Four-time winners the U.S. have had a subdued World Cup by their standards so far, having picked up just one win and two draws before scraping out of their group won by the Netherlands.

The round of 16 got underway overnight, with Spain spanking Switzerland 5-1, and taking on Spain and Japan beating Norway 3-1.

USA plays Sweden tonight.

Joint hosts Australia, who won their group, play their first knockout game against Denmark on Monday.