Very Few Migrants Interested In Sweden's Remigration Offer Worth €31,000

Via Remix News,

Despite being offered €31,000 to remigrate by the Swedish government, polling shows that very few migrants would accept the offer.

As Remix News previously reported, the Swedish government is making a significant monetary offer of 350,000 Swedish kroner to foreigners living in Sweden to voluntarily return home. It is also important to note that this amount would be paid out per person, which means a family of four could receive €124,000.

Still, these foreigners are so desperate to live in Sweden, a majority White country, that the vast majority of them said they would reject the offer, according to a poll conducted by the website Alkompis.

The poll showed that 77 percent of those questioned in the survey said that they were not even interested in the increased amount, and only 15 percent said that they would be interested in the offer. The others are uncertain.

However, of those 15 percent who said they were interested in the offer, it is possible that very few of them would actually go ahead and accept the offer. Despite these low numbers, even a small percentage of foreigners accepting the offer could result in tens of thousands of people remigrating.

The poll also revealed that 90 percent of the more than 2,700 respondents had already heard about the increased repatriation subsidy.

The poll also asked the respondents if they would be open to accepting an even higher amount, and it is important to note a strong majority said they would never accept any offer. Theoretically, even if they were offered millions of euros to return to their homelands, they would still not take the offer.



The poll showed that among the 77 percent who said no to the €31,000, they were also asked whether they would accept a higher amount. Sixty-six percent of them answered that they would never return to their country, while 25 percent would consider going home for more money.

Twenty-three percent of the respondents would consider returning for an amount of 1 million Swedish kronor, which is the equivalent of €88,000.

In many of the countries these immigrants are from, such a sum is an incredible fortune. For instance, in Afghanistan, the average annual salary is €1,000.

However, Swedish benefits for migrants and illegal migrants are also extremely generous, and unlike Middle Eastern and African countries, Sweden features efficient and highly organized hospitals, sanitation systems, schools and universities, and modern infrastructure.

To get something done or even move freely, nobody needs to bribe officials or police officers. In some of the countries these migrants are from, there is no guarantee that the money they receive from the Swedish government would even be secure.

Under the current plan, the offer will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026, with tens of millions of euros already slated in the budget for the remigration effort.

In order to ensure that the recipients of repatriation support do not travel to Sweden again with a different identity, which has happened with many who have been deported, emigrants will have to record biometric data.

